Anna receives $800K for downtown improvements

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Monday that Anna will be receiving just over $800,000 for improvements along Davie Street.

The grant, part of 50 announced by the governor, comes from the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets capital program and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Anna City Administrator Dori Bigler said the funds will allow the city to turn a now vacant property into an attractive space for concerts, festivals and other special events.

“I think we really wrote our grant proposal exactly for what the purpose was, which is to revitalize our downtown area. We are focusing on Davie Street, which is our main street, our downtown historic district. That’s where a lot of our little shops and eateries are located,” she said.

Pritzker announced $106 million in awards statewide.

"I am thrilled to announce that we are doubling last year's investment in our Downtowns and Main Streets Capital Grant program to include over 50 communities throughout Illinois to modernize downtowns, address long-awaited infrastructure needs, and boost local economies — in turn, bettering the quality of life for our state's residents," he said.

"With that upgraded infrastructure comes economic opportunity: more jobs, more business growth, and more money pouring into the communities that need it most — and that's what Rebuild Illinois is all about."

Bigler explained the grant will allow the city to convert a vacant lot into a parking lot with decorative lighting and to build a large pavilion for the community’s weekly farmers market and concerts. She said she hopes to have everything in place before the start of community festivals in 2023.

“The city started doing festivals in 2021 and we do all of those on Davie Street, so that is where we decided to focus our efforts,” she said.

The new areas will feature matching lighting, landscaping including a possible botanical garden, benches and more.

“It’s going to make a big impact when you drive into town,” she said. “It’s going to be a beautiful spot where people will want to come and hang out and enjoy our community.”