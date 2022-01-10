 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Anna schools receive $400k federal grant for security upgrades

Anna Community Consolidated School District No. 37 is upgrading school security and safety measures thanks to a $401,588 federal grant announced Monday by U.S. Representative Mike Bost, R, Murphysboro.

The Anna district will use the grant funds to continue Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support training for staff members and for security enhancements to the school including safety window film and fence wrap, road barriers, upgraded door locks and cameras and a night lock system.

More than 153 grants are being awarded a combined nationally as part of a Department of Justice School Violence Prevention program. Bost introduced the legislation in 2018.

