Jackson County

Annual Neighborhood Alliance meeting set for Saturday

CARBONDALE ― The annual Neighborhood Alliance meeting will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. via Zoom, facilitated by the Carbondale Public Library.

The Neighborhood Alliance Meeting is a project of the Neighborhood Action Group, a public group that meets monthly to explore ways to improve our neighborhoods and community. All meetings are open to the public, according to information on the city’s website.

The first half of the meeting will focus on updates from local neighborhoods for those residents who attend.

Carbondale has several new organizations forming, and we will hear from several of them, along with many familiar ones. Suggestions are welcome,” according to a release about the meeting. 

The second half of the meeting will focus on city matters, according to the release.

The results of the 2020 Census have made Home Rule a critical issue, and City Manager Gary Williams will explain further. There will be time for Q&A and to talk about changes at City Hall and good things to watch for in Carbondale’s future,” the release said.

Registration is available at https://carbondalepubliclibrary.org/register.

