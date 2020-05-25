Another death announced in Union County from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Southern Seven Health Department on Monday said that another person has died in Union County after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The person was a woman in her 50s, according to a news release from the health department.

This comes on the heels of two deaths that were announced Saturday, both were women in their 90s.

Seven Union County residents have died after they had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Union County now has a total of 140 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. Thirty-eight have recovered.

