Another death announced in Union County from COVID-19

The Southern Seven Health Department on Monday said that another person has died in Union County after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The person was a woman in her 50s, according to a news release from the health department.
This comes on the heels of two deaths that were announced Saturday, both were women in their 90s.
Seven Union County residents have died after they had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Union County now has a total of 140 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. Thirty-eight have recovered.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|8
|0
|8
|Franklin
|11
|0
|10
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|2
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|225
|10
|171
|Jefferson
|102
|14
|86
|Johnson
|7
|0
|4
|Massac
|7
|0
|6
|Perry
|40
|0
|36
|Pope
|1
|0
|1
|Pulaski
|40
|0
|22
|Randolph
|262
|3
|218
|Saline
|7
|0
|6
|Union
|140
|7
|38
|Williamson
|56
|2
|44
|White
|2
|0
|2
— The Southern
