Another death announced in Union County from COVID-19
0 comments
breaking
Union County

Another death announced in Union County from COVID-19

  • Updated
  • 0

The Southern Seven Health Department on Monday said that another person has died in Union County after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The person was a woman in her 50s, according to a news release from the health department.

This comes on the heels of two deaths that were announced Saturday, both were women in their 90s.

Seven Union County residents have died after they had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Union County now has a total of 140 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. Thirty-eight have recovered.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 8 0 8
Franklin 11 0 10
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 2
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 225 10 171
Jefferson 102 14 86
Johnson 7 0 4
Massac 7 0 6
Perry 40 0 36
Pope 1 0 1
Pulaski 40 0 22
Randolph 262 3 218
Saline 7 0 6
Union 140 7 38
Williamson 56 2 44
White 2 0 2

— The Southern

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News