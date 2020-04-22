You are the owner of this article.
Another Jackson County resident dies after COVID-19 diagnosis, bringing county's death toll to 7
Jackson County

The Jackson County Health Department on Wednesday announced a woman in her 70s died after having been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department said this is the seventh COVID-19-related death in the county. 

The health department also learned of two new cases of the virus, in a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s. Both acquired the disease through local contact with a known case, according to the news release. They have both been isolated and health department officials are investigating. If you are contact by public health officials, please respond promptly.

To date, there have been 51 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including the seven deaths. Twenty-one of the individuals who had tested positive have been released from isolation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Southern Illinois Healthcare has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-844-988-7800, where clinicians there will answer questions, assess each caller and advise on next steps for evaluation or potential testing. 

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 2 0 0
Franklin 8 0 4
Gallatin 2 0 0
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 0
Jackson 51 7 21
Jefferson 76 2 6
Johnson 3 0 0
Massac 3 0 2
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 12 0 2
Randolph 63 1 40
Saline 3 0 1
Union 5 0 0
Williamson 19 0 9
White 1 0 0

— The Southern

