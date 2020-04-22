Another Jackson County resident dies after COVID-19 diagnosis, bringing county's death toll to 7

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Jackson County Health Department on Wednesday announced a woman in her 70s died after having been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a news release, the health department said this is the seventh COVID-19-related death in the county.

The health department also learned of two new cases of the virus, in a man in his 50s and a man in his 30s. Both acquired the disease through local contact with a known case, according to the news release. They have both been isolated and health department officials are investigating. If you are contact by public health officials, please respond promptly.

To date, there have been 51 total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including the seven deaths. Twenty-one of the individuals who had tested positive have been released from isolation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Southern Illinois Healthcare has established a 24-hour COVID-19 hotline at 1-844-988-7800, where clinicians there will answer questions, assess each caller and advise on next steps for evaluation or potential testing.

— The Southern

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.