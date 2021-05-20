Anti-human trafficking group is launching Southern Illinois branch

Despite the statistics, many people are unaware or choose to ignore the problem.

A 2017 survey by the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University reported that 51%of Illinois voters did not think that sex trafficking affected their area. Doan said such is not the case, stating instances of trafficking can be found in all areas of Illinois, with a vast majority of trafficking cases being sexual in nature.

“It’s really hard to pin down the scope of trafficking because so much of it is overlooked and so much of it is not tracked,” Doan explained. “It is estimated that in Chicago annually there are 16,000 – 25,000 victims of sex trafficking alone. In Southern Illinois, specifically, there is very little data, so a lot of what we have had to do is reach out to the community – to those who are involved in health care, social work and law enforcement – and ask if they are seeing trafficking. What we are hearing is that they are.”

Doan said those anecdotal reports include women in domestic violence shelters who said they were victims of trafficking, as well as those in drug abuse treatment centers reporting the same as well as law enforcement agencies reporting issues with teenage prostitution.