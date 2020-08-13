Archibald Mosley remembered as hero, role model, friend

McKinley added that he always wanted to be like Mosley, not following his occupation, but his character. “I wanted to be the kind of person he was,” McKinley said.

Mosley married McKinley and his wife. “He told us we were not playing games. If he married us, we were going to stay married,” McKinley said.

Elizabeth Lewin, the oldest of Mosley’s four daughters, said her father always let them know he loved the Lord first and then his family.

She was given the position as “assistant” on whatever her father was doing. When Mosley was preaching on a circuit, Lewin learned to drive. He fell asleep on the way home one Sunday. He enlisted his assistant to help drive home. Lewin thinks she was 13.

She doesn’t remember her father spanking her or her sisters. "He would sit us down on the couch and a lecture, more of a sermon. He let us know what we did reflected on him,” Lewin said.

Lewin said each of his children took a slice of what he did with them into adulthood and their careers. She was a teacher and administrator. They also learned to serve others.

“We had to give back. Whatever the Lord afforded you, you have to share,” she said.