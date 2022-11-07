Area non-profits ready for Giving Tuesday

There are many upcoming days of note on the calendar. Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day are among them, but Amy Simpson has one other day circled on her schedule: Tuesday, Nov. 29, otherwise known as Giving Tuesday.

As the founder of Gum Drops, a Carterville-based not-for-profit entity which provides backpacks of food items for area children to take home from school, Giving Tuesday is important to Simpson and her organization.

“Giving Tuesday is vital to Gum Drops,” Simpson said. “It’s our main source of income that we use to purchase all of our food.”

She is not alone in the value she places on Giving Tuesday. Across the country, charities and nonprofits rely on what has become a day of charity to help them survive and thrive.

Traditionally observed the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday began in 2012 and has since generated billions for charitable causes. It is estimated $2.7 billion was raised nationally in 2021.

The day is important in Southern Illinois, too, according to Michelle Snyder, program manager with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation. Her organization works with dozens of area non-profits as part of a single awareness and fundraising campaign during Giving Tuesday.

“It’s really a time to recognize nonprofits or other charitable organizations in your community and find out ways that you can help out whether it is through donating your time, your talent or your treasures,” she said. “It’s really a global movement that allows people to recognize the importance of giving and philanthropy.”

Snyder said the campaign organized by the Southern Illinois Community Foundation netted a combined $178,000 for more than 100 area groups last year. The effort also works to raise awareness this year, with a 30-hour telethon-type event on WSIL-TV beginning at 5 p.m. on Nov. 28 and running throughout Giving Tuesday.

“Sometimes one of the hardest things for a nonprofit to do is to market itself as an organization and tell the story of what they do. Many non-profits in this opportunity really benefit from the marketing, training and other benefits of the program. We really want our nonprofits to raise as much money as they can during the 30 hours,” Snyder said.

She added that Giving Tuesday is vital for many charities.

“There’s definitely an importance of receiving donations. A lot of nonprofits are trying to strategically plan for the next years and it’s especially important now as so many are in a transition phase, coming out of COVID and trying to determine what their future will look like,” she said. “This not only provides them an opportunity to get the word out about their story and their mission but also to raise the funds that they need. It’s about transforming our community.”

Simpson said she hesitates to think where Gum Drops would be without donations on Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday is a wonderful thing for all of us in the nonprofit world,” she said.