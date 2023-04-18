CARBONDALE — Arrowleaf will host a free family movie outing featuring "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" at 1:30 p.m. on April 29 at the VIP Cinemas Carbondale 8 University Mall theater.

The movie will be preceded by a short presentation about the Recovery Oriented System of Care program of the nonprofit organization working in Southern Illinois to improve individuals and communities through economic, behavioral health, developmental services, and community collaboration.

Some may recognize Arrowleaf by another name.

"The name 'Family Counseling Center' no longer articulated the scope and impact of the work we did as an organization," said Arrowleaf Director of Prevention Services Brittney Hale, a social worker and qualified mental health professional.

Hale further explained the broadened scope of Arrowleaf. "For years, we've done more than counseling, and we served more than just families in our community. In 2020, it was time for our name and brand to reflect our growth, the people we serve, our community impact, and the full scope of our work. Arrowleaf is a nonprofit human services organization that works to build well-being for Southern Illinoisans throughout their lives so they can weather life's storms, reach their full potential, and help our communities thrive."

That social work entails three areas essential to well-being and strong communities: Behavioral Health, Developmental Services, and Community collaboration.

"Arrowleaf offers over 25 programs across these three areas which allows us to support Southern Illinoisans through a wide variety of challenges," Hale said.

The showing of the highly-anticipated animated movie starring the classic video game characters of the Mario Bros. universe is a family-friendly feature, full of fun and hopefully fire power, which is a good counterpoint to the topic of child abuse which the showing is meant to bring attention to.

"Arrowleaf has been supporting individuals and families in Southern Illinois for decades through numerous programs," Hale said. "Arrowleaf has always made it a top priority to recognize the importance of child abuse prevention, recognizing children as our future, and fighting for the safety of our youth."

Hale said that Arrowleaf has many programs, from education opportunities for the community on child abuse prevention, trauma informed practices, how to recognize the signs of child abuse to youth mental health first aid, and more, like a free showing of family-friendly movie like "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" parents and children alike can enjoy.

"Offering a free family movie night to families within Southern Illinois provides families an opportunity to have fun experience in which the family can bond and enrich their family unit," Hale said. "By offering this opportunity freely, it eliminates the financial stressor that most families experience. It is difficult for families to access fun activities without enduring financial stress. When prolonged stress is experienced by caregivers children are at higher risk of experiencing secondary trauma, abuse, and neglect."

Before the movie, Hale said families can watch a short presentation where they will learn about the numerous opportunities Arrowleaf has to help families thrive (such as ROSC), as well as learning more about Child Abuse Prevention month.

"Not only is this a fun opportunity, but also educational and resourceful," Hale said. "Our new program, Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) councils are a coordinated network of community-based services and supports that is person-centered and builds on the strengths and resiliencies of individuals, families, and communities to achieve recovery and improved health, wellness, and quality of life for those with or at risk of substance use disorders."

Hale said the ROSC program is meant to create an infrastructure, or "system of care," effectively providing resources to address the full range of substance use problems within Southern Illinois communities.

Child abuse is a reality that is an issue emotionally hard to meet head on.

"During Child Abuse Prevention Month, we're mostly focused on awareness," Hale said. "We try to accomplish this by meeting families where they are at, increasing family bonding activities, and increasing access to knowledge and resources. We want young people to know that there are people ready to believe them and support them. We want adults to know that abuse is never okay."

Underscoring the importance of mandated reporters' role in child abuse prevention, Hale also related how child abuse prevention and awareness is not Arrowleaf's focus just one month out of the year.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of child abuse, there are people who care and want to help. Call the Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873).

To catch the free screening of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," register online at myarrowleaf.org/movie-night.