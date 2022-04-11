Arrowleaf, Union County Counseling announce merger

Arrowleaf, a Vienna-based human services organization, has announced plans to merge with Union County Counseling Services.

The Arrowleaf board of directors will consider the merger at its meeting later this month. The new organization will operate under the Arrowleaf name.

Danuta Del Rio, executive director of Union County Counseling Services, said the two organizations have been exploring a potential merger for some time.

“It’s been the desire of Union County Counseling to continue to provide the best services to the community, and in order to do that, we wanted to merge with a larger organization that is regional. By merging with Arrow leaf, we can strengthen our infrastructure and it just makes sense,” she explained.

Del Rio added that the two agencies offer many of the same programs. UCCS’ website indicates it provides adult services including crisis intervention, outpatient counseling, psychiatric services, behavioral therapy and community support services. Arrowleaf offers a wide range of services including substance abuse prevention and recovery, supervised residential care, family advocacy, a food pantry and more. The organization also opened a food pantry in Cairo earlier this year.

“Merging with an organization that has a very similar mission and serves a very similar mission, just makes sense for us,” Del Rio added. Plus, it will allow us to diversify our services because we do not have some of the programs they offer, so it actually is a growth for us.”

She said she hopes the merger will be complete by the end of June. Del Rio added that current Union County Counseling Services will become Arrowleaf employees.

“We can’t afford to lose one staff member,” she said, referring to the current workload of both organizations.

The Vienna-based agency was known as Family Counseling Center before rebranding as Arrowleaf in late 2020. Officials said the name change was to better encompass the growing scope of the organization. It began in Rosiclare in 1974 and now serves seven area counties. Arrowleaf employs more than 200 people.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0