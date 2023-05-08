Time is running out to apply for the latest round of Business-to-Business Grants from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and one group is saying many people across the state do not realize they are even eligible for a portion of the $50 million in grants.

Arts Alliance Illinois is trying to get word out that artists, performers, freelancers and other creative types whose livelihood was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible for the grants, but they must hurry to apply – the application period ends May 10.

One thing the organization is stressing to artists: “Don’t assume you are ineligible for the B2B Arts grants.”

“There were a lot of people in the creative sector who weren’t eligible for the prior round of B2B that may see this program is also called B2B and assume they aren’t eligible for this when it is a totally different program specifically meant for the creative sector,” explained Kacie Smith, director of Programs for Arts Alliance Illinois.

Smith said these grants are for everything from independent venues, museums and organizations to individual people who are artists, dancers, performers and more. Applicants must have experienced a loss in revenue of at least $5,000 due to the pandemic. Individual awards range from $5,000 to $250,000.

“There’s very broad eligibility for folks who are working within the creative sector,” she told The Southern.

She added that many artists may not have applied yet simply because they do not think of themselves as business people, specifically, sole proprietors.

“That's not how they identify, they might identify as freelancers or independent artists or independent creative or some of these other terms,” she said. “One of the things that we're really pushing is if you've never heard the word sole proprietor in your life, you still might be operating as a sole proprietor and you may be eligible for this money.”

To help creatives discover eligibility and to help with applications, the organization has set up a help desk, staff with experts on the program and process and who can provided one-on-one assistance. Information on the grant program and the help desk is available online at www.artsalliance.org/creativerecovery.

Smith said the application process in easier than many people would think and there is no cost to apply for the grants. She added that all eligible applicants will receive awards.

“This $50 million in relief for the creative sector couldn't come at a more critical time,” said Claire Rice, executive director of Arts Alliance Illinois. “We’ve always said that the arts were the first to close and the last to reopen. The creative community in Illinois has never had this much funding available, and with applications closing May 10, the window for people to access it is tight. That’s why we’re here: to make sure the arts and culture community not only knows that these funds are available, but also has all the help they need to successfully apply.”