Arts Midwest World Fest and Artspace 304 present Paulo Padilha e Bando

Brazilian ensemble Paulo Padilha e Bando will perform a concert as part of Arts Midwest World Fest, a partnership between Arts Midwest and Artspace 304. Born in São Paulo, Padilha mixes traditional Brazilian styles like Samba, Forró, and Maracatu with contemporary nuances and storytelling. With more than 25 years of experience as a musician and educator, his bright music, mischievous humor, and clever lyrics invite audiences to reflect on everything from parents to philosophy.

This all-ages performance will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 at the John A Logan O’Neil Auditorium. The event is free and open to the public. A suggested donation of $10 to Artspace 304 will be accepted at the door. Please register online by April 30: artspace304.org/events/world-fest/.

World Fest offers Midwestern communities, especially smaller and mid-size communities, an opportunity to experience music, language, and culture from across the world. Padilha is in residence with Artspace 304 from May 1-3 and will be providing private music and storytelling workshops for students in partnership with Unity Point, Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois, and Carbondale Middle School.

For more information on Artspace304 events and programs, please visit the website at artspace304.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0