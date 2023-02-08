CARBONDALE — We've had over a half century of Black History Months, celebrating the struggles and achievements Black people have had in the history of the United States. Here to add to that tradition is Fern Logan, a Black woman in Southern Illinois and an award-winning artist whose artistic statements are as bold as they are insightful into the social situation of Black people in America.

Logan's PhotoArt exhibit, "Montages and Memories," is on display at Artspace 304 in Carbondale for the month of February.

"I am honored to be exhibiting during this special month of the year set aside to recognize the contributions African Americans have made to this country. I, like many Black people living in this country, have faced denial and abuse because of, not only my race, but also my gender," Logan said.

Logan's artistic process is a diverse use of digital, drawing, and photographic montage, from which she creates portraitures and landscapes which give voice to her spiritual insights into the condition of Black people in America through symbol and metaphor.

"Sometimes people forget that African Americans are not all the same and we don’t all think the same. However, we understand institutional racism the same," said Logan. "It doesn’t matter if you’re from NYC, LA, Detroit, Atlanta, or Dallas, when you talk to another Black person about racial abuse, we speak the same language. Symbols of abuse, born in American culture, white robes with eyeholes, are not unique to Black people but they do have a unique meaning to us that is different from those who wear them."

Some believe that artists are made, while others believe they are born. For Logan, it is perhaps a little of both. Though she says she has been an artist since she was born, chewing on crayons in her closet, Logan learned how to control mediums at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, and completed her art education at the School of Art Institute in Chicago.

Though every artist must obey the universal law of individual style and uniqueness, still no artist is an island, nor does anyone work in the void. Logan has drawn from a rich history of artists working in her medium.

"Romare Bearden was a creative genius in the ways in which he combined printed images, fabric, and color to create new worlds of imagery and visual myths," Logan said, who notes that it wasn't until she completed her formal arts training that she learned of all the African American artists in major museums all over the world, which her art history texts left out. Artists like Jacob Lawrence, Romare Bearden, Richmond Barthé, Metta Warrick Fuller, Hale Woodruff, and Palmer Hayden.

When Logan is not channeling other great artists, she is meditatively channeling her muse – a term which she finds cliché, and not very well understood.

"Many think of the muse as some entity outside of oneself but meditation is an internal exercise. For me, I open my awareness to Universal Energy, I let my consciousness expand to include everything from the earth’s core to the far reaches of the universe, and then I click the shutter or create a new work of art using the energy that flows through that connection. In effect, I step out of the way and receive the message. Many artists work in this way but may describe it differently," Logan said.

Logan's artistic journey has been one of self-discovery and reconnecting to her Black ancestral roots.

"Since the civil rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s, many Black people have reclaimed their African roots. There has been a rise in the appreciation of our own cultural heritage. We see our unique helix curled hair as crowns, we dress in African made cloth and patterns, we purchase African artwork to decorate our homes, and we celebrate Kwanzaa, which is full of symbols and metaphors unique to African culture. Unfortunately, many times it is difficult to find positive expressions of African Americans in American culture. One has to search, as I had to do to find significant artists. So now we turn from the pain of our past and embrace the joy of our Black African heritage and traditions."

Any good artist with vision and voice is not contented with the individual but is moved by the muse or "Universal Energy" to be more universal. Logan, being a great artist, is no different. She says her artwork has taken on what she describes as a more universal tone, going beyond the Black race to the human race, and the fate of the planet in light of global warming.

"The fragility of our existence is becoming more and more evident with every record breaking fire, hurricane, earthquake, tornado, flood, etc. The pieces in the show that belong to the 'Safari Dreams' series are my latest pieces. They were completed since my return from safari in Kenya and Tanzania. These magnificent and rare creatures are dying of drought and famine. Will they only exist in our dreams in the future? Will we be next to go? Is race really that important when the human race is at risk? Just a few questions I wish humanity would consider."

Fern Logan will be hosting a discussion this Saturday at Artspace 304 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m., where refreshments will be served.