As COVID-19 cases climb, SIH mandates vaccine for all employees

‘A scary time’

“Carbondale hospital is full. Herrin hospital is full. Murphysboro hospital is full. Marion is full. Cape Girardeau hospitals are full. ER waits are 8-9 hours,” Ripperda said. “There aren’t enough nurses and there aren’t enough ICU beds to go around. Pretty well every hospital with an ICU within a 2 hour drive of southern Illinois is full. Not only do we not have space for critically ill people here, we have no place to send them. If you go to a hospital right now and you are not in immediate danger of dying, you will be sent away. If you are at immediate risk of dying, we can’t guarantee that your care will be as good as it would’ve been two years ago, because resources are stretched incredibly thin. Doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, healthcare administrators, respiratory therapists, receptionists and everyone who works in healthcare locally is trying their best, but there are only so many of us and only so many hours in the day. It’s a bit of a scary time.”