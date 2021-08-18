As COVID-19 cases climb, SIH mandates vaccine for all employees

SIH announced Wednesday that its workers must be soon vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of employment. The mandate comes amid what local healthcare workers are describing as a crisis.
Currently, just over half — or 52% — of SIH’s employees are vaccinated against COVID-19, SIH’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley said.
All employees, including students, volunteers, non-employed medical staff and remote workers must receive the vaccine by Nov. 8, 2021, according to SIH.
Employees who have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 will be required to be tested weekly for the virus until they satisfy the vaccine requirements. Weekly testing is expected to begin on Sept 10, according to SIH.
Moore-Connelley said with positive cases on the rise, the situation is turning more critical locally and all across the country with each passing day.
“Every day, we're getting calls from other states who have say we're the 15th call they've made and trying to find a bed placement for their patients. With our staff already stretched to the limit to care for and to keep up with the rapid influx of COVID-19 cases, our ability to provide other healthcare services will be limited and the impact on our community will be significant,” Moore-Connelley said.
In addition to the vaccine mandate, SIH is reviewing elective surgeries on a case-by-case basis and scaling back procedures where an overnight or extended hospital stay is necessary, according to a news release. Visitor policies are also being revised to allow only one visitor per patient per day.
Based on SIH’s most recent figures, the hospital system is seeing more COVID-19 patients being admitted in the past few weeks than they have in months, she said.
“Just last week, Jackson County recorded its highest daily case volume since the pandemic began. Our positivity rates at our community testing sites have risen from under 2%, just two months ago, to up to 17% in the last couple of weeks. By comparison, our highest positivity rate during the pandemic so far has been 18%. So we're almost there. And as we have seen that positivity rate climb in the community, we are seeing the impact on hospitalizations,” Moore-Connelley said.
During the last week of June, they saw only two COVID-19 in-patients admitted — and hospitalizations at SIH were at an all time low. Those numbers shot up quickly following the Fourth of July holiday and have increased each week, she said.
At the peak of the pandemic this winter, Moore-Connelley said SIH had 65 COVID-19 in-patients. Now, the health system has 55 in-patients and that number continues to rise.
Rex Budde, president and CEO of SIH, said the hospital system is critically short on available non-ICU beds and ICU beds.
“As you know, our mission is to protect … our patients and our staff and and the communities that we serve here in Southern Illinois. And this new surge of the COVID-19 variant is becoming quite the challenge,” he said.
‘A scary time’
SIH isn’t the only local healthcare system feeling the effects of this latest COVID-19 surge.
Dr. Jeff Ripperda, a local physician with Shawnee Health, took to social media Tuesday to describe what he calls a crisis. Ripperda’s post quickly went viral receiving 427 likes and 1,207 shares on Facebook as of Wednesday evening.
“Carbondale hospital is full. Herrin hospital is full. Murphysboro hospital is full. Marion is full. Cape Girardeau hospitals are full. ER waits are 8-9 hours,” Ripperda said. “There aren’t enough nurses and there aren’t enough ICU beds to go around. Pretty well every hospital with an ICU within a 2 hour drive of southern Illinois is full. Not only do we not have space for critically ill people here, we have no place to send them. If you go to a hospital right now and you are not in immediate danger of dying, you will be sent away. If you are at immediate risk of dying, we can’t guarantee that your care will be as good as it would’ve been two years ago, because resources are stretched incredibly thin. Doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, healthcare administrators, respiratory therapists, receptionists and everyone who works in healthcare locally is trying their best, but there are only so many of us and only so many hours in the day. It’s a bit of a scary time.”
All but five of Illinois’ 102 counties were categorized Thursday evening as high transmission areas for COVID-19, according to the latest data available online from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The five counties that are not considered high transmission — Jo Daviess, Carroll, Lee, Stark and Putnam — are still listed as substantial transmission areas, the next highest risk category.
On Wednesday, the Jackson County Health Department reported one COVID-19 related death and 76 new cases. They said they had 487 active cases, 6,367 cases to date, 79 related deaths and 5,801 individuals released from isolation, including 30 on Wednesday.
That same day, the Williamson-Franklin Bi-County Health Department reported 112 new cases of COVID-19. According to the department, there have been 94,901 lab-confirmed cases and 135 deaths in Williamson County and 5,654 lab confirmed cases and 76 deaths in Franklin County.
Booster shots on the way
Federal health officials announced Wednesday that beginning Sept. 20, all Americans who have been fully vaccinated for more than eight months will be able to seek a third booster shot against the coronavirus.
Once the third vaccine is fully approved, Moore-Connelley said it will also be required for employees.
The CDC currently recommends the booster for immunocompromised individuals because it says the effectiveness is not the same as that of a non-compromised individual and is likely to have waned over time. They are more vulnerable to COVID-19 and likely don’t have the same level of natural immunity.
Bart Hagston, administrator of the Jackson County Health Department, said the importance of the booster shot for immunocompromised individuals is that their bodies may not have received the full benefit of the vaccination when it was first given to them.
Hagston said those who are curious about whether or not they qualify under this should visit the department’s website.
In a statement, the Jackson County Health Department said staff has initiated planning for how to administer the booster dose to the general public, and that they expect more details will be released by mid-September.
“Until approvals from FDA and CDC occur, we will not have any additional information to provide. We appreciate your interest, but please keep JCHD phone lines open for those needing immediate assistance. The boosters discussed above are separate from the additional dose currently available to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised,” JCHD said in a statement.
If you are a moderate to severely immunocompromised individual and would like to receive a booster in Jackson County walk-ins will be accepted at JCHD Mon-Fri 8:30am-3:30pm and Tuesday 3:30-5:30pm, according to the department at no charge with no insurance information collected. To ensure availability call: 684-3143 x 150.
Nathan Ryder, public outreach coordinator for the Southern Seven Health Department, said those who wish to receive a vaccine with the SSHD should call the main number 618-634-2297 to set up an appointment.
“And as we get, you know, updates and new information … we will get that out to the public as soon as possible so we can get them scheduled to get those third doses, and to anybody who has not been vaccinated yet, we have plenty of vaccines available,” Ryder said.
Children ages 12-17 must be accompanied by an adult and the third dose cannot be given sooner than 28 days after the last.
Those who received Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must receive an additional dose of the same brand based on CDC guidance if they choose to obtain a booster. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not yet been authorized for a booster dose.
Data shows vaccines work
Although some in the region remain hesitant to get the vaccine, experts like Hagston and Moore-Connelley agree that it is effective in helping stop the spread of the coronavirus, halt the formations of new variants, and reduce the possibility of severe illness hospitalization and death.
Since May 1, SIH has been tracking the number of COVID-19 patients who have been vaccinated, Moore-Connelley said. She said they found that 85% of COVID-19 inpatient admissions have been unvaccinated and out of 18 COVID-19 deaths, reported since May 1, only two were vaccinated.
Both of these individuals were over 65 with other medical conditions. All deaths since July due to COVID-19 in SIH hospitals were of unvaccinated individuals.
In a statement released by SIH, Moore-Connelly said the current vaccines provide “significant immunity against most of the variants to date and we have seen how increased vaccination rates are the most effective in preventing new COVID-19 cases in our communities.”
“Making COVID-19 vaccinations a requirement for our employees is vital to promoting the health and well-being of all the people in the communities we serve,” she said.