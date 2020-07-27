As COVID-19 cases rise, Jackson County Health Department focuses message on young people

“Youth tend to hang out with friends and are very social in nature. They like to throw parties and share beverages. Unfortunately, all these things offer an ideal environment for spreading COVID-19,” Hagston said.

He also said young adults think they are invincible. Even if they do get the virus, they suffer generally mild symptoms or even no symptoms.

“This is not something I desire to do, picking on one demographic, but the numbers are certainly staggering,” he said. “We have young people who are symptomatic, yet they continue to go out in the community.”

Hagston and the health department are asking teens and young adults to consider their grandparents or, for example, a cousin with chronic heart disease who are likely to get very ill if infected with COVID-19. He also asked them to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash hands frequently for 20 seconds and not to share drinks or vaping equipment.

Carrie Eldridge, director of health education for Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, said both counties are seeing rising numbers of cases, but they are spread across all age groups. On Monday, Franklin County had five new cases and Williamson had six.