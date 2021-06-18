As Illinois reopens, social services are making a comeback at a critical time

CARBONDALE — As the region slowly climbs out from the nightmarish COVID-19 quarantine, some are thrilled to see the return of nightlife and meals out — and others are thanking the stars that their support network is coming back online.
COVID-19 left scorched earth as it shut down businesses and restricted movement of the region’s residents. But while many were forced to stay home and pray they could find toilet paper, others were faced with the reality that their safety net of social services was likely about to go dark.
Hundreds of people across Southern Illinois are homeless, living in shelters, cars and abandoned buildings
This past week, social service providers across Southern Illinois attempted to count how many people here are living in homeless shelters, sleeping outside or making due in places like abandoned buildings, sheds or cars.
“I felt bad not being able to do more after (so) many years of seeing those people,” Aaron Barnett, soup kitchen coordinator for Good Samaritan House in Carbondale said of missing his regulars during the shutdown.
Barnett said the daily breakfasts, lunches and dinners served to the public at Good Sam had to quickly shut down when pandemic restrictions were implemented. He hated to see it happen but knew it was important and, for their part, he said clients seemed to understand, too.
“I think a lot of them understood because of the guidelines and they were wanting to stay safe, as well,” he said. But Bennett said “it was definitely hard.”
Over the last year, Barnett said he has wondered and worried about the faces he no longer saw every day.
“You wonder how they’re doing, how they’re holding up without the assistance and the meals,” he said.
Don Thebeau, 52, of Pinckneyville, was not one of those regulars. But he said after losing his part-time job at the start of the pandemic, he had to jump into a world he had never before experienced — housing and income insecurity.
He bounced from couch-to-couch trying to find some stability until he was told about Good Samaritan House in Carbondale. But even when he called he had to wait a week before finding a bed in the emergency shelter. He stayed there for a short time until he moved to the transitional housing program about a month ago. He said the entire experience has opened his eyes.
“I had always ... looked at people that didn’t have a place to be a certain stereotype,” he said.
“When it happened to me, myself, my whole mind just changed about the outreach programs and the soup kitchens and the warming centers," he said.
He said the need is more profound than he had previously realized.
“I hate to even think about what I would have done (without Good Samaritan House),” Thebeau said.
Good Sam isn’t the only service doing its best to keep options available for those in crisis. Diana Brawley Sussman, director of Carbondale Library, said the library has done its best to help as many in the community as it could despite the inherent challenges that came with COVID precautions.
Brawley Sussman and her staff have taken to heart that a library is a community resource serving as more than just a place to rent free books.
Often, there is a social worker on staff to help community members and at the very least there is a current and up-to-date list of local services for those in crisis.
“It’s a matter of pointing people in the direction,” she said. This could be to substance abuse programs, soup kitchens, warming center or affordable housing.
The library tries to serve the community in “a lot of ways that are behind the scenes in terms of problem solving (and) helping projects get off the ground,” Brawley Sussman said.
CARBONDALE — Leonard Wilmore passes his days gathering firewood and trying to earn a dollar.
Brawley Sussman is also on the board for the Carbondale Warming Center and said the group, through grant funding, has stayed open beyond the cold months of the year in order to help offset guest limitations at other local shelters because of COVID-19 restrictions. Though the region is fully open as of this month, many places are still being cautious.
Barnett said the soup kitchen at Good Sam reopened June 9 but in a far more limited way than it had before. Barnett is now offering an evening meal to go for community members in need. Not quite the three square meals previously provided but it’s a start.
“I know the need is there,” Barnett said.
He said he and his team are still figuring out the right balance in preparing enough meals. He never wants to come up short but doesn’t want to waste food, either. He said the numbers for carry-out meals Wednesday night was below ten, a steep fall from the 40-70 people he could expect pre-pandemic.
But he said he doesn’t think it will take long before people get the word they are serving meals again, even if it’s not quite what it used to be.
“I’m kind of ready for it to get back in full swing,” he said.
To-go meals are handed out daily at Good Samaritan House in Carbondale between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The shelter’s food pantry is also open Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
