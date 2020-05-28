As more places begin to reopen Friday, Jackson County experiences COVID-19 spike

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — As some businesses, churches, day care centers and other operations prepare to reopen or expand beginning Friday, Jackson County Health Administrator Bart Hagston is asking that people remain mindful of social distancing and hygiene practices that can slow the spread of COVID-19.

“A large percentage of the population, I know, is ready to move from Phase 2 to Phase 5 and forget phases 3 and 4 in the state plan, and I get it,” Hagston said. “Public health staff are ready for us to be at Phase 5, too. But the safety precautions built into those incremental phases are very important. This virus is still out there. That’s pretty obvious from the large number of cases we’ve had in Jackson County in the last week. And we fear that if people don’t follow appropriate precautions that we will see a larger jump in the number of cases in the coming weeks.”

As of Thursday, Jackson County is reporting 260 cases of COVID-19 — and 25% of those cases have been reported in the past week. Of the 65 new cases reported since May 21, two-thirds are tied to an outbreak at a Jackson County church that has been holding in-person services against public health guidance, Hagston said. The cases involve both church members and close contacts that members have in the community.