As power bills go up in region, Ameren says energy efficiency is a key

MARION — Southern Illinoisans are paying more on their electric bills this summer - in some cases dramatically more.

But Ameren Illinois, which provides the power to its customers here in this region, says it's not its fault that energy bills have skyrocketed this summer. The utility wants customers to know that the 55 percent increase is out of its hands.

"We're a delivery-only company," said Tucker Kennedy, communications director for the company. "We do not make money on the cost of energy. The increase is an instability in the energy market. There is an energy shortage. At present, there are not enough providers to meet demand."

Kennedy said some of the reasons for the increase can be directly attributed to the crisis in eastern Europe that has affected natural gas prices, as well as the transition to cleaner energy.

"In short, the demand for energy is high and the supply is low. That is what is driving the cost increase," he said.

Regardless of why the cost has escalated, people on fixed incomes; those working only part-time jobs; or those customers who are simply unemployed are suffering because they are finding it increasingly more difficult to pay the full amount of their energy bills, according to Kim Rutherford, energy assistance coordinator for Crosswalk Community Action Agency in West Frankfort.

Rutherford said the phones hardly ever stopped ringing at her office this summer.

"Some people's bills have doubled and they are asking us for help in paying those bills. But we don't have the money right now to help anyone out. Not until September."

Rutherford referenced a Benton resident whose power had been recently shut off by the utility for lack of payment.

"She was upset about it. It's very sad. Others say their power is about to be shut off, too. People are hurting," she said, adding that any resident in Franklin, Jefferson or Williamson counties can apply for energy assistance if they meet the eligibility standards set by the state.

Residents can call into her office at 618-937-3581 for more information on the application process.

Rutherford said many of her clients were having a difficult time paying their energy bills prior to the increase this summer.

"Some people are having to decide if they should pay their power bill or pay for their medicine. It's really a shame," she said.

Becky Salazar, executive director with the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging in Carterville, said the extreme heat has made things worse for seniors this summer.

"We always worry about those who live alone, especially those who may have some cognitive issues, because they may not remember to dress properly or to open up their windows if they have no working air conditioner," Salazar said. "We also worry that they may not be drinking enough water, which can lead to dehydration."

Salazar said fans have been passed out at some senior centers in the region when there was still a supply of fans available. She said there have also been some small air-conditioning units that have been donated by John A. Logan College and Home Depot in past years, too.

"We also refer customers to their local churches and the Salvation Army, but there just aren't enough funds to go around to help out people in need of help with their power bills."

Kennedy said Ameren does indeed care about its customers and recommends that customers call the utility to explain their inability to pay the full amount of the monthly bill.

"If they reach out to us and let us know their situation, we can work with them and set up payment plans," he said. "We can figure out a path moving forward. And we can help with energy-efficiency programs, too."

Kennedy said that if ever there were a year to become more energy-efficient, this would be the one.

"Still, the bottom line is that our customers have to come up with ways to use less energy. That is the best way to lessen their financial impact."