As remnants of Hurricane Laura arrive, flash flooding is possible in Southern Illinois

Where those tornadoes occur will depend on the exact track of the storm. Early Thursday, the stronger cells were expected near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Weilgos said with spin up tornadoes, they have a lot less time to notify people about the threat of severe weather. It will be important for everyone to follow weather reports and be ready to seek shelter in case of severe weather.

Meteorologist Derek Snyder gave an update at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Facebook live. Laura is expected to arrive around 11 a.m. in Southern Illinois.

“Just because you’re not in yellow (higher threat area in Southeast Missouri, extreme Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky) doesn’t mean you’re not at risk,” he said, explaining that this type of storm can produce severe weather anywhere.

He added that they expect to see bands of rain rotating to the northeast, some with the potential for heavy rainfall.

“This storm is very potent. It has a lot of tropical moisture,” Snyder said. “It carries the potential of very heavy rainfall and torrential downpours.”