As remnants of Hurricane Laura arrive, flash flooding is possible in Southern Illinois

Southern Illinoisans can expect a visit from the remnants of Hurricane Laura on Friday, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Christine Wielgos.
The tropical storm will continue to move east, northeast into Arkansas by Friday morning and is expected to continue into Southeast Missouri, then into Southern Illinois and Kentucky by Friday afternoon. The biggest risk to Southern Illinois is between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
“You’re going to be dealing with rain most of the day,” Wielgos said.
A flash flood watch has been issued for Friday for much of the tri-state area, including most of the counties in western Kentucky, Illinois counties along the Ohio River and parts of southeast Missouri. Wielgos said there could be pockets of heavy rainfall is some areas, but the storm is not expected to bring huge amounts of rain to the entire area.
Wielgos said they still have a lot to learn about the storm and its track. Meteorologists at the National Weather Service will continue to monitor it and expect to see a lot of dynamic changes.
“We are still looking at the possibility that several tornadoes could spin up, especially further south,” Wielgos said. “In a tropical system like this, we usually get a couple of spin up tornadoes.”
Where those tornadoes occur will depend on the exact track of the storm. Early Thursday, the stronger cells were expected near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.
Weilgos said with spin up tornadoes, they have a lot less time to notify people about the threat of severe weather. It will be important for everyone to follow weather reports and be ready to seek shelter in case of severe weather.
Meteorologist Derek Snyder gave an update at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Facebook live. Laura is expected to arrive around 11 a.m. in Southern Illinois.
“Just because you’re not in yellow (higher threat area in Southeast Missouri, extreme Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky) doesn’t mean you’re not at risk,” he said, explaining that this type of storm can produce severe weather anywhere.
He added that they expect to see bands of rain rotating to the northeast, some with the potential for heavy rainfall.
“This storm is very potent. It has a lot of tropical moisture,” Snyder said. “It carries the potential of very heavy rainfall and torrential downpours.”
He added that the biggest risk in Southern Illinois appears to be south of Illinois 13, near the Interstate 57 and 24 junction and to the south. Wind does not appear to be a big threat, but it will be breezy all day. Peak gusts are expected to be in the 30 to 35 mph range.
Meteorologists in Paducah said to pay attention to weather alerts that are available on cell phones, through weather apps, NOA Weather Radios, local weather reports, and outdoor weather sirens. The National Weather Service will post updates to NWS Paducah on Twitter and US National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky on Facebook, as well as its website, weather.gov/pah/.
Look back: May 8, 2009 super derecho
Look back: May 8, 2009 super derecho hits Southern Illinois
On May 8, 2009, parts of Southern Illinois were hit by a super derecho.
At the time, that term was nearly unheard of.
In weather terms, a derecho, from a Spanish word meaning straight, is a widespread and relatively lengthy windstorm accompanied by a band of fast-moving showers or thunderstorms.
According to information provided by the National Weather Service in Paducah, the system had an unusually large bookend vortex, some 30 to 40 nautical miles, or approximately 34 to 46 miles, in diameter, whereas the average vortex is only 12 nautical miles in diameter.
Peak wind gusts were measured at 81 mph in Carbondale before the automated system died, while 106 mph winds were measured on a different instrument.
Here's a look back at the historic storm and its aftermath.
Studying the storm
May 9, 2009 The Southern front page
Video: Communications Building Smashed with in-line hurricane
Video: ADULT LANGUAGE: Tree Falling during May 8, 2009 super derecho
Video: ADULT LANGUAGE: Tree falls on car & house - derecho storm- Carbondale, IL
Video: During the May 8, 2009 storm in Crainville, Illinois
Inland Hurricane derecho So Illinois May 8, 2009
Video: Inland Hurricane in West Frankfort, IL on May 8th 2009
