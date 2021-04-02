As stimulus checks flow into bank accounts, Southern Illinois economy looks for a boost

Yet many Republican lawmakers have already pointed to the burgeoning economy as evidence that further government support isn't needed.

Still, optimism is rising, the AP report said, in part because the $1,400 checks in Biden’s economic relief plan have sharply increased consumer spending, according to Bank of America’s tracking of its debit and credit cards. Spending jumped 23% in the third week of March compared with pre-pandemic levels, the bank said.

Spending had begun to rise in March even before the stimulus checks arrived as viral case counts tumbled from their heights in January.

National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said the stimulus checks being distributed are certain to “fuel another leg of growth," although it could be split between spending, saving and paying down debt, the AP reported.

'It's a relief check'

Local market analyst and financial educator David England said the money will certainly help local households, but labeling it as a stimulus is disingenuous.

“I think stimulus is not an honest word for it — it’s a relief check,” England said.