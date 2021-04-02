As stimulus checks flow into bank accounts, Southern Illinois economy looks for a boost

CARBONDALE — As many Southern Illinoisans find COVID-19 stimulus money posted in their bank accounts, the money is filtering its way into several parts of the local economy.
A $1.9 trillion stimulus package designed to provide direct aid to Americans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was signed by President Joe Biden in March. It sent as much as $1,400 per person in a household depending on income level. This means a family of four could have received as much as $5,600.
Rent, groceries covered
According to U.S. census data, a local family of four in Williamson County receiving $5,600 could potentially use this to buy about six months of groceries. Similarly, a three-bedroom house in the county with an average rent of about $1,000 a month would last nearly half a year.
Biden said Friday the recent jobs report showed that his $1.9 trillion financial rescue package — which included $1,400 checks to most adults — was already boosting the economy, according to the Associated Press.
Biden argued, though, that further assistance in the form of the infrastructure package his administration unveiled this week, was needed to sustain the gains, according to the AP.
“The fight’s far from over," the president said in televised remarks, according to the AP. “The progress we’ve worked so hard to achieve can be reversed."
Yet many Republican lawmakers have already pointed to the burgeoning economy as evidence that further government support isn't needed.
Still, optimism is rising, the AP report said, in part because the $1,400 checks in Biden’s economic relief plan have sharply increased consumer spending, according to Bank of America’s tracking of its debit and credit cards. Spending jumped 23% in the third week of March compared with pre-pandemic levels, the bank said.
Spending had begun to rise in March even before the stimulus checks arrived as viral case counts tumbled from their heights in January.
National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said the stimulus checks being distributed are certain to “fuel another leg of growth," although it could be split between spending, saving and paying down debt, the AP reported.
'It's a relief check'
Local market analyst and financial educator David England said the money will certainly help local households, but labeling it as a stimulus is disingenuous.
“I think stimulus is not an honest word for it — it’s a relief check,” England said.
He added that he wished the amount was larger. He said $1,400 may not mean as much to a person who has lost their job or their business. According to state data, in the first two months of the year, Williamson and Jackson Counties unemployment rates hovered around 6 and 7%. The rate was between 2.8 and 3.5% at the same time last year.
“It’s like a Band-aid on a neck wound,” England said.
England said he thinks the federal rollout of checks was poor, pointing to the many who have yet to receive money from the previous round, let alone the most recent payment.
“There’s a whole lot of people out there that need relief,” he said.
Scott Evans, a certified public accountant and Murphysboro’s city budget officer, said he believes the stimulus last year made a difference. He said Murphysboro had a “banner year” for sales tax despite the shutdown many businesses faced.
“I think the stimulus checks contributed to that,” he said, noting he anticipates more of the same with the most recent round of checks hitting Southern Illinois families' bank accounts.
Evans said he believes the money is making it to the right people by-and-large, though he did say he has met some people who say they may not need the financial boost but are taking the check anyway.
The real surge
Maher Abou, sales manager at Auto World, a used car dealership in Carbondale, said springtime is usually a big season in his industry, he said, with the tax refunds beginning to trickle in.
He said many people use those refund checks to invest in a new car. But the rush started earlier, Abou said.
“It did make a little bit of a big difference,” he said of the stimulus checks.
Kent Smith, owner of South Side Lumber and Design Center in Herrin, said there has been a noticeable bump in sales that he attributes to the stimulus money — but noted the real surge might come later.
“We do have several people coming in and shopping and looking, making plans,” he said.
Smith said customers' projects run the gamut — from painting to decks to siding and new bathrooms. Some customers might even be adding onto work they started at the beginning of the pandemic.
WASHINGTON — With hopes rising for a powerful rebound in hiring this year, Friday's jobs report for March will provide crucial insight into whether those rosy expectations may prove true.
England said spreading the COVID money around local businesses is the best way to maximize each dollar’s impact — he said it is believed that every dollar spent locally circulates through the community seven times.
“That’s what we need more of,” England said.
While getting through the current moment is a priority, England said he hopes reflection after is also one. He said government bodies should look at their responses and tally their wins and losses in order to prepare for another, similar crisis.
