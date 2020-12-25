As the virus took hold in Southern Illinois, grocery workers didn't have the option to stay home

CARBONDALE — As the severity of COVID-19 became clearer and clearer this spring, so did something else: The value of service employees.
In March, early in the pandemic’s spread through the state, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a stay-at-home order that asked residents to limit all travel to essential trips only. The order also shut down nonessential businesses, putting places like grocery stores and other necessary service industry businesses on the front lines. Employees were dealing with throngs of frightened, confused customers trying to get what they needed to stay home and stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grocery store workers suddenly found themselves at the forefront of public health — keeping things clean and sanitized and even trying to enforce mask mandates from the state and their employers.
Jason Franchuk is a cashier at the Neighborhood Co-op in Carbondale. He started there in 2019 after relocating with his family. He said as the virus started to spread in Southern Illinois, he saw a shift in how he and other checkers were treated.
“At the very beginning I think we got a lot of thank yous (and) compliments,” Franchuk said. And sometimes, customers gave gifts. Some gave cleaning supplies — a kingly gift in a time of sanitizer and mask shortages. Another even made an anonymous monetary donation to give Franchuk and his fellow cashiers a bit of a boost.
Franchuk said he enjoys his job. He likes interacting with customers and said during the pandemic he started to see a change in some of his regulars. Some might be short-tempered. Others might be struggling with how to use new SNAP benefits. Others might be trying to find a job after losing one to virus-related business shutdowns. Franchuk said he tried to be mindful of the fact that, yes, he was working long, stressful hours, but he was grateful to still have a job after seeing so many others lose theirs.
“It kind of took me to a place of gratitude for myself,” he said.
He also said he saw his role change at the store. As a referee in his spare time, he said he found himself falling into old habits.
“Sometimes you’re dealing with conflict with stressed customers just like coaches and refs go after each other,” he said.
Hannah Avalon is also a cashier at the Co-op — she started working there this summer when her gig as a touring musician came to a halt. She said tensions certainly got high at times.
“You learn a lot about people when you tell them we require you to mask up while in the store,” Avalon said in an email to The Southern.
Tatayana Merriweather is a cashier at both Sally's Beauty Supply and Save-A-Lot in Carbondale. She agreed with Avalon.
“People get so angry when you tell them that,” she said of enforcing mask mandates.
Merriweather said she is a social person, and has enjoyed talking with customers.
“They tell you their whole life story within a couple of months sometimes,” she said.
Avalon said even with these magnified emotions, compassion is needed.
“Each person that comes through the door has a whole story of their own that is amplified during these uncertain times,” Avalon said.
While she enjoys her jobs working with customers, Merriweather said it doesn’t come without some fear.
“I’m just scared — I don’t want to get sick,” she said, adding that she also doesn’t want to expose anyone to COVID-19, either.
As service workers saw their value go up, Avalon said she felt connected to her co-workers because of the pandemic.
“It’s definitely a given that we try to help each other out as much as possible knowing we are all under uncertain pressures each day from the demand of the impact of the virus,” she said.
Merriweather said the pandemic has made some realize something she’s known all along.
“Working retail, you’re important anyway,” Merriweather said.
