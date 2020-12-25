As the virus took hold in Southern Illinois, grocery workers didn't have the option to stay home

Franchuk said he enjoys his job. He likes interacting with customers and said during the pandemic he started to see a change in some of his regulars. Some might be short-tempered. Others might be struggling with how to use new SNAP benefits. Others might be trying to find a job after losing one to virus-related business shutdowns. Franchuk said he tried to be mindful of the fact that, yes, he was working long, stressful hours, but he was grateful to still have a job after seeing so many others lose theirs.

“It kind of took me to a place of gratitude for myself,” he said.

He also said he saw his role change at the store. As a referee in his spare time, he said he found himself falling into old habits.

“Sometimes you’re dealing with conflict with stressed customers just like coaches and refs go after each other,” he said.

Hannah Avalon is also a cashier at the Co-op — she started working there this summer when her gig as a touring musician came to a halt. She said tensions certainly got high at times.

“You learn a lot about people when you tell them we require you to mask up while in the store,” Avalon said in an email to The Southern.