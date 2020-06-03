As Union County COVID-19 cases grow, family grieving loss of 49-year-old mom

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

ANNA — Sherry Newell loved cooking and her grandchildren. She got a kick out of acting silly, and saw the best in everyone, said her daughter, Courtney Bailey.

She was also the type of person who didn’t want to be a burden to anyone. Newell had struggled for years with complications of a gastric bypass and other health issues, and had been in and out of the hospital frequently during the past year. She had been living with a sister in Mill Creek in rural Union County, but when she became too weak to provide personal care on her own, she admitted herself to Integrity Healthcare of Anna.

“Her hope was to be there a little while to get healthy enough to live on her own again,” Bailey said. In early May, COVID-19 crept into the facility and then rapidly spread, as it has so many other nursing homes across the nation, and Newell contracted the virus. Following her diagnoses, Bailey said she talked to her mom on the phone frequently and thought she was getting better.

But then on May 27, she was rushed to Memorial Hospital’s emergency room for breathing problems where she died just three short hours later. Now, Bailey and her two sisters are scrambling to plan a memorial service for their mom. “Not being able to say goodbye has been very hard,” she said. “You don’t understand how bad this is until it’s one of your family members.”