As Union County COVID-19 cases grow, family grieving loss of 49-year-old mom

ANNA — Sherry Newell loved cooking and her grandchildren. She got a kick out of acting silly, and saw the best in everyone, said her daughter, Courtney Bailey.
She was also the type of person who didn’t want to be a burden to anyone. Newell had struggled for years with complications of a gastric bypass and other health issues, and had been in and out of the hospital frequently during the past year. She had been living with a sister in Mill Creek in rural Union County, but when she became too weak to provide personal care on her own, she admitted herself to Integrity Healthcare of Anna.
“Her hope was to be there a little while to get healthy enough to live on her own again,” Bailey said. In early May, COVID-19 crept into the facility and then rapidly spread, as it has so many other nursing homes across the nation, and Newell contracted the virus. Following her diagnoses, Bailey said she talked to her mom on the phone frequently and thought she was getting better.
But then on May 27, she was rushed to Memorial Hospital’s emergency room for breathing problems where she died just three short hours later. Now, Bailey and her two sisters are scrambling to plan a memorial service for their mom. “Not being able to say goodbye has been very hard,” she said. “You don’t understand how bad this is until it’s one of your family members.”
At age 49, Newell is one of the youngest people in Southern Illinois to die from the coronavirus. While she had underlying health conditions, Bailey said she has no question that the virus resulted in her mom's life coming to an end suddenly and unexpectedly.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 47 residents and staff of Integrity Healthcare of Anna have tested positive for COVID-19, five of whom have died, including Newell. The outbreak at the nursing home is part of what’s been driving a surge of COVID-19 cases in Union County over the past month.
About five miles away, Integrity Healthcare of Cobden has also experienced an outbreak, with 42 residents and staff testing positive, four of whom have died. Representatives of the nursing home did not return phone calls or email messages to The Southern seeking comment.
Five residents have tested positive at the state-run Anna veterans’ home.
All told in Union County, 165 people have tested positive for the virus, and 48 of them have recovered, according to the Southern Seven Health Department’s Wednesday daily update.
It’s possible that COVID-19 diagnoses and deaths at the nursing homes have increased since they were last reported on Friday, but the state only updates them once weekly.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|11
|0
|8
|Franklin
|12
|0
|12
|Gallatin
|2
|0
|2
|Hamilton
|2
|0
|2
|Hardin
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson
|293
|10
|231
|Jefferson
|104
|14
|90
|Johnson
|11
|0
|4
|Massac
|7
|0
|6
|Perry
|42
|0
|39
|Pope
|1
|0
|1
|Pulaski
|60
|0
|30
|Randolph
|273
|4
|260
|Saline
|7
|0
|6
|Union
|165
|13
|48
|Williamson
|72
|3
|55
|White
|2
|0
|2
It’s not known if there are clusters of outbreaks attributed to other congregate settings or workplaces in Union County beyond the nursing homes. The outbreaks in the nursing homes began in early May, but Union County has continued to see its cases escalate — reporting about 20 cases in each of the past two weeks.
The county has one of the highest COVID-19 case and death rates in Illinois. Its death rate, in fact, surpasses that of Cook County, excluding Chicago. By comparison locally, Union County has a rate of infection of 104 per 10,000 people compared to Williamson County’s 11 per 10,000 people and Jackson County’s 49 per 10,000 people.
While the Southern Seven Health Department has provided a daily update on the number of cases, deaths and recoveries, it has declined to answer most questions about the cause of the outbreak or its response to it, or make its administrator available for an interview. Health department spokeswoman Shawnna Rhine said she hasn’t been asking anyone on staff to conduct interviews “because our team is very busy.”
“What I can share with you is that IDPH and Southern Seven have worked closely with the facilities providing education, materials and evaluation to help with the mitigation of the outbreak,” she said.
Southern Seven has been more reluctant than other regional health departments to share even limited details about the source of outbreaks in Illinois’ lower seven counties under its jurisdiction.
“They are just pretty stubborn about releasing anything,” said Union County Board Chairman Max Miller.
Rhine said the agency’s decision not to talk about COVID-19 beyond what is reported in its daily news release is to “make sure that there’s not any misconceptions about anything.” She said the health department has an agreement with facilities and workplaces in the area that they can release what they want, but the health department will not identify the source of outbreaks.
“Again, we have people in our area that we’re trying to protect privacy wise,” Rhine said in an interview on Wednesday. “We have businesses in our area — we have a lot of people that work in our area — and everybody knows each other and everybody knows their business and so on and so on and so on.”
She said that if there are other employers experiencing outbreaks at this time, "they're not wanting that information released."
It's not only reporter requests the health department is rejecting.
Union, Johnson and Alexander counties all filed lawsuits against Southern Seven in April over its refusal to share information about active COVID-19 cases with law enforcement and EMS agencies, as is standard across many Illinois counties. Union County State's Attorney Daniel Klingemann said the counties had hoped to work out an agreement outside of court that would allow the health department to share limited information in a controlled fashion.
But the health department doubled down on its position despite state guidance to health departments that this level of sharing was permissible, he said.
Ultimately, Judge Tyler Edmonds ordered the health department to provide the information. Now, if a call is made to the address of someone with an active case, it flags the system and the responding officer is notified by cell phone, allowing officers and paramedics to take extra precautions with personal protective equipment. Kinglemann said only one person in the county enters the information and no one else has access to the names. Once the individuals have recovered, their information is removed from the system.
“I think they were being obstructionist,” Klingemann said. “I know for a fact they agreed it was permissible to release but they wouldn't do it.” Southern Seven did not respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.
Not all of the counties in Southern Seven's jurisdiction were part of the legal effort. Pulaski County officials issued a public statement on April 20 critical of the lawsuit that was posted to Sheriff Randy Kern’s Facebook page, saying they would “work tirelessly to ensure that all those who live or work in Pulaski County are protected from this invasion of privacy.”
It was signed by Kern, Chief Deputy Lyle Womack, State’s Attorney Jim Flummer, Jail Administrator Damon Acuff, and Commissioners Robert Helman, Mike Sharp, and Rex Wilburn, whose wife, Teresa Wilburn, is the director of nursing at Southern Seven.
Pulaski County, like Union County, also has one of the highest COVID-19 case rates in Illinois, driven largely by an outbreak at the Pulaski County Detention Center, which houses people in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Advocates have criticized the county’s response to the outbreak in the jail, saying detainees were not provided with timely information or adequate personal protective equipment. U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth have called for a federal investigation into jail conditions, and several health justice advocates have asked IDPH to take a bigger oversight role in ensuring compliance with public health guidance.
Concerning the outbreak at the nursing homes in Union County, Bailey, who lost her mom, said she did not fault the workers or the facility. She also said that the doctors and nurses at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale were kind to her mother, and stayed by her side while she took her last breath, given that family was not able to be there. “I think that it was just something that happened,” she said. “I feel like they did everything they could think of to prevent it.”
Still, she implored everyone to be mindful of their symptoms and take this virus seriously. She said that it seems a lot of people don’t think it will happen to them or someone they love. But once it does, it really hits home, she said. Bailey has started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for memorial services for her mom, because her family was unprepared for the loss. “Just don’t think that it’s nothing,” she said. “It’s definitely something.”
Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
Photos: Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.