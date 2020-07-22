As virus cases spike in region, more Carbondale restaurants close or cancel dine-in service

“I feel like there’s not a lot of guidance,” Lo said in an interview Wednesday. He said it was his hope to finalize a document soon that condensed the lengthy state health department guidelines and other best practices, like contact tracing.

“I don’t think the restaurant industry can be reactive,” Lo said, adding that reactive actions lead to restaurants closing. He knows not everyone will heed his advice, but he said even if one person gets help from it, his work was worth it.

Like Quatro’s did on Monday, other restaurants and bars have found themselves closing because of employees testing positive for the virus. Tres Hombres announced on Facebook Tuesday that after an employee tested positive, it would be temporarily closed. The Facebook post said that because the small staff worked closely with one another, they would all need to self-isolate for at least 14 days.

Not everyone has been pleased with how businesses and JCHD have handled COVID exposure. Some have criticized the direction or timeliness of the health department’s involvement. Hagston acknowledged he and the department have critics, but he said he feels his team has been doing the best they can.

“The delays in that process are really on that front end on getting the test and getting the results,” he said.