At long last: An Olive Garden is cooking for Marion

Southern Illinois’ enduring hunger for an Olive Garden restaurant may soon be satisfied.

On Monday, the Marion City Council took action in response to a request from the national restaurant chain's parent company in anticipation of building a location across from the city’s current Red Lobster.

The council approved an ordinance adding parcels just south of Illinois Route 13 to the Williamson County enterprise zone for the restaurant chain.

Cody Moake, chief of staff for the City of Marion, said the expansion of the enterprise zone is a preliminary step to future construction of the restaurant. Because it is a county enterprise zone, Moake said Williamson County and other municipalities in the county must also approve the addition of territory to the zone. The change also must be approved at the state level.

“Once it all is done, the applicant will be notified and from there, they can apply for a building permit,” he said.

Moake said in most cases local approval comes quickly, but state ratification may take as many as eight weeks. He added that Olive Garden is likely planning for a new location during the approval process.

“It’s our understanding that they are either in or finishing up their due diligence process, just to make sure everything is there from an infrastructure standpoint,” he said. “They’re likely looking at what their layout is going to be and those sorts of things. Once that’s done and the enterprise zone is approved, they would be able to start their permitting and construction process.”

Moake said he is unaware of any timeline for construction of a new restaurant.

Olive Garden has often been a popular response to online and other surveys of area residents as to which restaurants they would like to see come to the region. The Italian-American casual chain is owned by Darden Restaurants and has nearly 1,000 locations worldwide.

“The idea of having an Olive Garden in Southern Illinois has been a long-anticipated addition to the Marion community,” said Karen Mullins, executive director of the Marion Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited about Olive Garden coming and how it’s going to add to the restaurant activities and how it works in really well with other new developments.”

Moake agreed.

“From a microeconomic view, it’s obviously good for our community. It’s one more option for people that not only live here, but those who travel to Marion for one purpose or another, too,” he explained. “From a macroeconomic approach, it’s not just the impact they are going to have but what other companies are going to see that and think ‘If Olive Garden is going to locate to Marion, what are we missing? Maybe we should be locating there, too.’

“It’s great for the community and it’s great for Southern Illinois. It’s going to bring people to the area because people want to eat at Olive Garden,” he added.

