Athletes share their love of strength sports at strongman competition in Marion

MARION – Close to 52 athletes from all walks of life shared their love for strongman competitions at the Southern Illinois Strength Expo this past weekend.

Those competing ranged in age, background and more. Some found the sport through friends, family or during a hard time in their life like Dawson Montfort, co-owner of Rise Performance 618.

“So I went and played college sports, and whenever I was done playing football and baseball it was very difficult for me to just like turn off that competitiveness cause I’d been doing it for 20 years,” said Montfort. “It’s who I was at that point. I needed to find something else to compete in, and I found these strength sports powerlifting and strongman. That allowed me to compete again. Then I took it as far as I could possibly take it. I won a national championship in 2018. From there I’d want to really bring strength and conditioning gym back to Southern Illinois. So the sports really, the last six or seven years, has been a huge part of my life.”

Montfort isn’t the only one who has had strongman play a big role in his life.

The King family has recently shared a love of the sport with their son, Mason King, who, at age 13, was the youngest competitor Saturday.

“(My dad) asked if I wanted to do it. I said no at first and then I reconsidered it. I've just been working out for the past three months for this competition.”

His dad, Jacob King, started competing in strongman competitions 10 to 12 years ago, according to Jennifer King.

Jacob King learned the sport from his older brother in the late 1990s and was now eager to share the floor with his own son.

“I mean, it feels great. It gives us something else to you know, bond with,” Jacob King said. “There’s a large brotherhood with strongman, and we connect nationally and even globally. Then it is something family can do together, and we can stay healthy. It's good all around.”

A similar feeling of brotherhood, community and family was shared across many different contestants including Kimberly Einsphar.

“I love the community,” Einspahr said. “The community is just so encouraging. It is probably the biggest thing that I didn't expect to take from it, but what I love about strongman is that all the events are so different and you never know who's going to win. It's all about challenging yourself. When you show up to something like this, it's truly about just competing with yourself and doing the best you can. You don't really think about trying to do better than someone else. And everyone is so encouraging of each other and I feel like that's huge, very signature to the sport.”

Einspahr started getting interested in Strongman when she tried out some equipment that a friend of hers left at the time.

Ever since then she has been hooked and encourages people who are interested in the sport to try it and “just do it,” Einspahr said.

Lilee Robinson, another competitor mirrored a similar sentiment for those who are interested but don’t know where to start.

“I would say just pick up a weight no matter what the weight is,” Robinson said. “You got to start somewhere. Everybody here has started somewhere. The hardest part I tell people is getting to the gym, and once you are there you fought half the battle already.”

Rise Performance 618 hopes to host strongman events like the one at the Southern Illinois Strength Expo three times a year for all interested to try out the sport.

