Athletes share their love of strength sports at strongman competition in Marion

Danielle Sweeney works to complete the last obstacle in the press medley event Saturday at a strongman competition in Marion.
Makayla Holder, The Southern
The strongman competition consisted of five separate events - press medley, axle wagon wheel deadlift, slater log clean and press away, sandbag carry and the three sandbag over bar. The event was held Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Ethan O’Dell concentrated as he tried to complete another press at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Ayla Whittinghill and her daughter Madelyn, 5, watch the other women compete in her division in a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Esmie Tseng prepared for the judges to start her time in the slater log clean and press away event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Close to 52 athletes shared their love for strongman competitions at the Southern Illinois Strength Expo. Those in competing ranged in age, background and more. Photo shoot at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
The other contestants surrounded Jill Marvel as she tried to win the tie-breaker event for first place at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
“I mean, it feels great. It gives us something else to you know, bond with,” Jacob King said. “There’s a large brotherhood with strongman, and we connect nationally and even globally. Then it is something family can do together, and we can stay healthy. It's good all around.” Photo shoot at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Other contestants watch on as Zachary Colson neared the end of his time in the slater log clean and press away event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Competitors celebrate their successes together at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Mason King, the youngest contestant in the competition, ran his sandbag 60 feet and back at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Brian Packer prepared for his run in the three sandbag over bar event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
All the contestants posed for a photo at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Luis Hurtado talks with his son Jude Hurtado, 4, before he heads off to compete in strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Several contestants line up to train on the axle wagon wheel deadlift event before it starts at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Tucker Graff breathes through his slater log press at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Jacob King tightens his belt before his run in the slater log clean and press away at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Brian Packer runs his sandbag for his sandbag carry event at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Danielle Sweeney tries to get her third sand bag over the bar in her run at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
Makayla Holder
Kimberly Einspahr completes her press medley at a strongman competition on Saturday in Marion.
“So I went and played college sports, and whenever I was done playing football and baseball it was very difficult for me to just like turn off that competitiveness cause I’d been doing it for 20 years,” said Montfort. “It’s who I was at that point. I needed to find something else to compete in, and I found these strength sports powerlifting and strongman. That allowed me to compete again. Then I took it as far as I could possibly take it. I won a national championship in 2018. From there I’d want to really bring strength and conditioning gym back to Southern Illinois. So the sports really, the last six or seven years, has been a huge part of my life.”
Montfort isn’t the only one who has had strongman play a big role in his life.
“I mean, it feels great. It gives us something else to you know, bond with,” Jacob King said. “There’s a large brotherhood with strongman, and we connect nationally and even globally. Then it is something family can do together, and we can stay healthy. It's good all around.”
A similar feeling of brotherhood, community and family was shared across many different contestants including Kimberly Einsphar.
“I love the community,” Einspahr said. “The community is just so encouraging. It is probably the biggest thing that I didn't expect to take from it, but what I love about strongman is that all the events are so different and you never know who's going to win. It's all about challenging yourself. When you show up to something like this, it's truly about just competing with yourself and doing the best you can. You don't really think about trying to do better than someone else. And everyone is so encouraging of each other and I feel like that's huge, very signature to the sport.”
Einspahr started getting interested in Strongman when she tried out some equipment that a friend of hers left at the time.
Ever since then she has been hooked and encourages people who are interested in the sport to try it and “just do it,” Einspahr said.
Lilee Robinson, another competitor mirrored a similar sentiment for those who are interested but don’t know where to start.
“I would say just pick up a weight no matter what the weight is,” Robinson said. “You got to start somewhere. Everybody here has started somewhere. The hardest part I tell people is getting to the gym, and once you are there you fought half the battle already.”
Rise Performance 618 hopes to host strongman events like the one at the Southern Illinois Strength Expo three times a year for all interested to try out the sport.
