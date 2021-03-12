Attitudes changing toward COVID-19 vaccines as groups reach communities of color

Tipton said she was one of those people who was didn’t want to take a flu vaccination.

For many years, she got the flu. She then got pneumonia and was hospitalized several years in a row. But once she began taking the vaccine, she did not get sick, she said.

“If you don’t get the COVID vaccine, what are you exposing yourself to?” she asked.

Carolin Harvey said some of her friends and neighbors are afraid of vaccine side effects.

“You can take the vaccine and deal with the side effects, or you can risk getting COVID-19,” Harvey said.

Ginger Rye Sanders, of Carbondale, had some concerns because once the vaccine was available to those age 65 and older, there were no appointment to be found. She reached out to Jackson County Health Department.

“Everyone doesn’t have the equipment or skills to get an appointment. Some people don’t have connectivity,” she said.

Bart Hagston, administrator with Jackson County Health Department, said they have seen some level of hesitancy toward the vaccine, but events like the mobile vaccination clinic at New Zion are helping change that.