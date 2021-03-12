Attitudes changing toward COVID-19 vaccines as groups reach communities of color

CARBONDALE — LaVell Hayes-Cox pointed out to all the houses that surround the New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, which served as a mobile COVID-19 vaccination site on Friday.
“Half of those houses don’t have computers. They don’t have transportation or they are not tech savvy. But, we know black and brown communities are most affected (by COVID-19),” she said.
It's a prime example of the critical need to spread awareness, especially in minority, low-income communities, about the effectiveness — and safety — of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hayes-Cox encouraged other black pastors to get a vaccine as an example to their congregations.
Her husband, Darryl Cox, the church's pastor, received the jab early and is leading by example.
“Whatever I can do or we can do as church body. I thought it was a prime opportunity to demonstrate to the community that the vaccine is safe. It not only benefits the individual, but also benefits the whole community,” he said.
Because persons of color are disproportionately affected by severe cases of COVID-19, Dr. Aaron Newcomb of Shawnee Healthcare is encouraging his patients to get vaccinated against the virus.
He found getting a vaccine appointment was difficult for many of his patients who are minorities.
As part of his outreach efforts, he created a sheet with instructions for signing onto the Jackson County Health Department's website and registering for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“No one knew how to get scheduled for the vaccine, so I made an instructional sheet,” Newcomb said. “It’s such a relief when you get that vaccine because it’s so effective.”
He is hopeful that his efforts, along with efforts like a mobile vaccination clinic at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, will reach more members of the black community.
Newcomb reached out to some leaders of the black community in Carbondale to help get the message out about vaccines.
Melvin “Pepper” Holder, of Carbondale, distributed the flyers and agreed to be photographed receiving his second dose of vaccine to raise awareness.
He wants the black community to see him receiving the shot and believe it is safe for them, too.
Hayes-Cox, Marilyn Tipton and Carolin Harvey said they understand some of the historical mistrust the black community has with free healthcare, citing examples like the Tuskegee Experiment.
The Tuskegee Experiment, which began in 1932, was billed as free healthcare for black men in Alabama. Instead of being an effective, known treatment for syphilis, they were given a placebo so the disease could run its course.
Tipton said she was one of those people who was didn’t want to take a flu vaccination.
For many years, she got the flu. She then got pneumonia and was hospitalized several years in a row. But once she began taking the vaccine, she did not get sick, she said.
“If you don’t get the COVID vaccine, what are you exposing yourself to?” she asked.
Carolin Harvey said some of her friends and neighbors are afraid of vaccine side effects.
“You can take the vaccine and deal with the side effects, or you can risk getting COVID-19,” Harvey said.
Ginger Rye Sanders, of Carbondale, had some concerns because once the vaccine was available to those age 65 and older, there were no appointment to be found. She reached out to Jackson County Health Department.
“Everyone doesn’t have the equipment or skills to get an appointment. Some people don’t have connectivity,” she said.
Bart Hagston, administrator with Jackson County Health Department, said they have seen some level of hesitancy toward the vaccine, but events like the mobile vaccination clinic at New Zion are helping change that.
Hagston added that a very diverse group of individuals came the clinic.
“We are seeing more diversity at the Carbondale Civic Center and Banterra Center,” Hagston said.
He added that this is the first of many events across the county and in Southern Illinois. The National Guard has four mobile vaccination teams in Jackson County and two in counties covered by South Seven Health Department.
Walter Green, of Carbondale, said added that five or six residents of northeast Carbondale have died from COVID-19, and some are suffering from long-term effects of the disease.
“Any effects of the shot are nothing compared to getting COVID, and they still don’t know about long-term effects,” Green said.
Green has received the two required doses of the Moderna vaccine and encourages everyone to get the vaccine when they have the opportunity.
The mass vaccination clinics in Jackson County are open to any Illinois resident. Visit jchdonline.org to make an appointment.
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health announced Friday that anyone age 65 or older who lives or works in Franklin or Williamson counties could show up at one of their vaccination clinics and receive a shot without making an appointment.
Weekly clinics are from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday at the The Pavilion in Marion and from 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday in VF Factory Outlet Store in West Frankfort.
