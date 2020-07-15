Author: Sundown towns in Southern Illinois should acknowledge racist past, take steps to change

“Like what? I’d ask. If Anna has changed, how?”

After her article was published by ProPublica and The Atlantic magazine, Jaffe said she heard from people across the country about their experiences with sundown towns.

When Moore, Coleman and other young people from Anna and surrounding towns organized a Black Lives Matter protest in Anna in early June, they didn’t know what to expect. Some 200 people showed up to march alongside them. Coleman said it was great to see such a large, supportive crowd. Most of the individuals who joined the protest were White people. Several said they wanted to do their part to improve Anna and change its culture and reputation into a place that is welcoming rather than exclusive — and acknowledged there was still work to do.

In an acknowledgement of Anna's reputation, the protesters reclaimed Anna's unofficial acronym, chanting instead, "Ain't No Negativity Allowed."

But Coleman and Moore noted that they have also faced backlash from some in the community for organizing the event. Facebook, in particular, has provided a forum for a barrage of negativity against them. Both young women said they are not letting it discourage them and plan to continue to push for a more inclusive society.