Ava man killed in ATV collision in Jackson County

Jeremy Pierce, 44, of Ava died in an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) accident at 10:08 p.m. Friday on Campground Road near Ava in Jackson County.

Pierce and his brother, Joshua Pierce, were driving their ATVs separately on Campground Road. Joshua Pierce was operating a UTV, also known as a side by side, traveling southbound. Jeremy Pierce was traveling northbound on his four-wheeler when the brothers collided head-on, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Jackson County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a traffic crash involving injuries. Joshua Pierce sustained injuries and was flown to a St. Louis area hospital. Jeremy Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Accident Reconstruction Officer was called to the scene to investigate the crash.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Jackson County Ambulance Service and Ava Fire Department.

— The Southern

