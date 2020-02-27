Ava's Scratch Brewing Co. is semifinalist for prestigious James Beard award

The word that came up again and again throughout The Southern’s talk with Josephson was “validating.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“These are people who are doing really cool things in the realm,” Josephson said of the other semifinalists.

So, in that, she said she felt like it was already a win, even if they don’t make it to the next round. This win isn’t just for Josephson and Kleidon, either, she said — it is also for their supporters and others doing great work in food and culture throughout the region.

Kleidon and Josephson said they started the brewery to make beer that tasted of where it was made, which in a way means the nod from the James Beard Foundation is validation of Southern Illinois itself. Kleidon said he thinks this has been a long time coming.

“It’s my favorite place I’ve ever been so I don’t think there’s any reason why the area isn’t recognized more,” he said.

Scratch follows another Southern Illinois institution in catching the eye of the James Beard Foundation — in 2006, Mike and Amy Mills of Murphysboro, owners of 17th Street Barbecue, were nominated for their book, “Peace, Love and BBQ.”

According to the James Beard Foundation website, a select academy votes on semifinalists, and the list is reduced to finalists, which are announced in April. The awards are presented at the annual James Beard Awards Gala on May 4 in Chicago.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.