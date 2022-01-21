Aviation: an iconic part of Southern Illinois

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a big part of Southern Illinois!

With all due respect to Superman, the planes crisscrossing the region’s skies and the greater aviation industry they represent are significant not only to Southern Illinois from an economic perspective, but also in terms of opportunities, jobs and connections to the rest of the world.

According to a study recently released by the Illinois Department of Transportation, the region’s eight airports have a combined annual economic impact of more than $200 million. Additionally, the airport and related industries employ hundreds, provide the region with convenient access to the world through commercial air service from Marion to Nashville and St. Louis.

The region’s two largest airports, Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion and the Southern Illinois Airport located between Carbondale and Murphysboro, serve as an example of everything aviation provides.

“If you really look at these two airports, it does capture a sort of cross-section of the aviation industry and the benefits of it,” explained Doug Kimmel, director of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois. They each are unique and provide a variety of services to the region and of course, economic benefit.”

He said aviation is a complement to other forms of transportation serving the area, most notably Interstate 57 and Amtrak passenger rail service.

Kimmel’s airport serves as a passenger hub with daily flights to St. Louis and Nashville provided by Cape Air. The Southern Illinois Airport is home to aviation and automotive training facilities for Southern Illinois University Carbondale. In fact, thanks in part to student-training flights, the Southern Illinois Airport is the third busiest in the state.

Both airports serve private aircraft as well, as well as aviation-related industries. At the Jackson County facility, companies located at the airport do everything from restore vintage fighter jets to those which specialize in aviation electronics.

“We have 350 employees on the airfield and I expect we will be adding another 100 employees this year,” Southern Illinois Airport Manager Gary Shafer said. “Aviation is an economic engine for the region – one that pays excellent wages and draws in business from all over the continent.”

Smaller airports across the region serve private pilots and businesses as well, Kimmel said.

“These airports not only give flexibility but also provide flight training opportunities for the next generation of pilots,” he added.

The region also is home to air evacuation helicopter services, aviation maintenance companies and charter aircraft providers.

