A concert featuring one of the hottest acts in country music marks the return of live musical performances at Southern Illinois University’s Banterra Center in Carbondale.

SIU and Dunbar Music Group have announced an Aug. 3 performance by country artist Sam Hunt with special guests Brett Young and Lily Rose. Both SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane and the concert’s promoter, Cody Dunbar, have expressed a desire to regularly bring entertainment acts to the campus facility.

Hunt is a chart-topping singer and songwriter perhaps best known for songs including “Leave the Night On,” “Body Like a Back Road” and “Break Up in a Small Town.” Prior to launching his solo career, he penned songs for other country artists including Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban and Reba McEntire.

“As a new country artist goes, he is at the top of the charts,” New Country Z-100 radio personality Kent Zimmer said. “He puts it out there and doesn’t really sound quite like other artists. He’s unique and has his only style with a string of hits.”

Concert co-promoter Cody Dunbar, who has presented dozens of concerts at other venues in the region, said the Aug. 3 concert will be unique among stops on Hunt’s upcoming tour.

“I’m super excited about it,” Dunbar said. “When you look at the entire tour, this is one of just a few indoor performances of the whole tour; most are going to be in bigger venues, outside at huge amphitheaters. We are definitely the smallest play on the tour as far as capacity, so it’s going to be a sort of intimate setting for a tour this big.”

Dunbar said capacity for the Hunt concert at the Banterra Center will be just over 6,000 and he said it is the biggest show he has brought to the area. He added that part of his excitement comes from his being an SIU alumnus and his memories of performances he attended in the facility, formerly known as the SIU Arena.

“I guess it has kind of been my goal since I started in the music business to get concerts back in the arena,” he said. “Being a graduate from SIU and being from right here in the backyard, this is awesome and it’s nice to be working together to accomplish this.

Dunbar and a number of university officials have collaborated to bring the concert to the campus and he said he believes live music is a priority for SIU. He praised university leaders and staff for their efforts.

SIU Spokesperson Jim Potter said the university administration is aware of the importance of concerts and other events. It was something campus leadership heard about from constituents.

“Chancellor Lane joined the university in 2020 and he did a pretty extensive listening and learning tour and heard very loud and clear from the community and the alumni,” Potter said. “We’re really thrilled to be bringing concerts back to SIU.”

Zimmer added that excitement about possible concerts at Banterra Center and this performance in particular, is building.

“Since the announcement went out, it really spread on social media like wildfire,” Everything has been very positive because I think people are excited that there is finally a big-name tour back at SIU,” he said.

Dunbar said tickets for Sam Hunt with Brett Young and Lilly Rose will be on sale “within a couple of weeks.”

