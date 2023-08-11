Les O'Dell Reporter Follow Les O'Dell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

It is the beginning of the school year. Time for all of the not knowing how things work and not understanding what to do. Not for the students, but for us parents.

Two of our three sons are in new school buildings this year and I don’t have any sort of cheat sheet on how the drop-off procedure goes and I definitely do not know how afterschool pickup works. (I don’t mean the actual process, I mean the unwritten rules that veteran parents just seem to know including what time the students actually come out, which way to approach the line and the non-verbal pact we all have not to let into the line people who don’t know the do’s and don’ts of the way things go.)

I also don’t know how to help with algebra (after all, I’m a journalist…we don’t do math). Nor do I know a thing about music or (according to them) the proper way to pack a lunch.

It’s not just school that has me confounded, though. I don’t understand a lot about the boys’ world anymore. When I was their age, I understood baseball, tag and Pong. Boy have things changed. They recently got into “Minecraft.” (We held out as long as we could.) Now, all I ever hear about is Minecraft this and Minecraft that.

I don’t even know how to describe Minecraft other than saying it is some sort of video game where players build structures and worlds with blocks and cubes and then go on adventures. We only allowed the boys to become Minecrafters (I may be making up a term) once we knew they could do so safely. Anyway, I’ve even tried to look up a definition of the game/activity/whatever to share with you, but after looking, I’m even more confused.

I also don’t get (do people still say that meaning they don’t understand something?) Pokémon. The boys all have these cards which look like baseball trading cards only with images of monsters and stuffed animal-looking creatures with attitude. They collect them, swap them and somehow “battle” with them. I feel as though Pokémon has become some sort of kid currency. It’s like Bitcoin (I don’t understand that either) for youngsters.

I know of a dentist that gives his young patients Pokémon cards as a reward for sitting in his chair. Apparently he and some other adults understand this Japanese phenomenon. I’m begging him to hold a Pokémon 101 seminar for people like me who don’t understand. Perhaps he could hold an afterschool session on Minecraft, too.

I’d gladly pay for lessons with Minecraft tokens or Pokémon cards. That is if I understood what they were and how to get in the pick-up line.