Bald Knob Cross asking for donations after losing $50K in revenue since start of pandemic

Gilbert said a fundraiser involving area churches, where members are typically asked to give a special $1 donation on or around Palm Sunday, brings in around $15,000 for the nonprofit in most years. But with most churches shut down during the holiday season, donations were down substantially.

Gilbert said she’s grateful to anyone who wants to give, and is in the process of lining up matching donors. The nonprofit has designated this Tuesday as a "Day of Giving" event, though donations can be made at any time.

“COVID-19 has hit us hard, and we are concerned about when this will end and what the long-term cost of this pandemic will be, but we remain infinitely hopeful because we know the cross was built by the people,’ and it will remain because of the people who love and support it,” the nonprofit said in a news release announcing its fundraiser.

In these challenging times, Gilbert said that families and individuals have been seeking out the cross and solitude of the hillside property nestled in the Shawnee National Forest. “We’ve had people that have come out here and told us that this is just a really hard time for them, and they are looking for spiritual guidance,” she said. “For many people, coming out here and sitting at the foot of the cross provides hope and light and encouragement."