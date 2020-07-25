Bald Knob Cross asking for donations after losing $50K in revenue since start of pandemic

ALTO PASS — The pandemic’s economic devastation has reached far and wide — and even high. Teresa Gilbert, executive director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace Inc., said the nonprofit has lost more than $50,000 in revenue since the pandemic began.
The organization is holding a virtual fundraiser Tuesday in an attempt to recover some of its operational budget. Gilbert said the money is needed for routine operations only — there are no major projects planned at this time. But there are still expenses, such as gas for mowing about 10 acres, utilities, especially electricity for lighting the 111-foot-tall cross, and paying a small staff that includes a groundskeeper, welcome center manager, bookkeeper and executive director.
The private park in Alto Pass has been able to remain open throughout the pandemic, but the welcome center, which includes merchandise, was shut down from March through early June.
The months that the welcome center was closed to slow the spread of COVID-19 is the nonprofit’s busiest season, Gilbert said. Typically, the Easter sunrise service and Blessing of the Bikes bring thousands to the property for worship and fellowship. These events result in donations and purchased items from the welcome center store, helping keep the cross operational.
This year, only those who led the Easter service were present at the cross this year, while thousands tuned in for the service on WSIL-TV3. The Blessing of the Bikes event was delayed to the end of May, and then brought in a smaller crowd and involved less congregating as riders made their way to the cross in groups of 10 and moved on to encourage social distancing.
Gilbert said a fundraiser involving area churches, where members are typically asked to give a special $1 donation on or around Palm Sunday, brings in around $15,000 for the nonprofit in most years. But with most churches shut down during the holiday season, donations were down substantially.
Gilbert said she’s grateful to anyone who wants to give, and is in the process of lining up matching donors. The nonprofit has designated this Tuesday as a "Day of Giving" event, though donations can be made at any time.
“COVID-19 has hit us hard, and we are concerned about when this will end and what the long-term cost of this pandemic will be, but we remain infinitely hopeful because we know the cross was built by the people,’ and it will remain because of the people who love and support it,” the nonprofit said in a news release announcing its fundraiser.
In these challenging times, Gilbert said that families and individuals have been seeking out the cross and solitude of the hillside property nestled in the Shawnee National Forest. “We’ve had people that have come out here and told us that this is just a really hard time for them, and they are looking for spiritual guidance,” she said. “For many people, coming out here and sitting at the foot of the cross provides hope and light and encouragement."
Coming together while we're apart: Southern Illinoisans show support, love from a distance
Cairo celebrates Mother Seavers' 100th birthday
Cairo celebrates Mother Seavers' 100th birthday
Cairo celebrates Mother Seavers' 100th birthday
Tuskegee Next cadets
SIH receives large mask donation
Honoring graduates
Face shields
Face Sheilds
Drive-by parade in Du Quoin
Drive-by parade in Du Quoin
Friendly faces
Friendly Faces
Friendly faces
Hands of Hope BBQ
Hands of Hope BBQ
Driving by to say 'Hello'
Driving by to say 'Hello'
Painting hope
‘One of a kind’: Mound City community celebrates the life of Bob Winding from afar amid coronavirus pandemic
‘One of a kind’: Mound City community celebrates the life of Bob Winding from afar amid coronavirus pandemic
‘One of a kind’: Mound City community celebrates the life of Bob Winding from afar amid coronavirus pandemic
Happy birthday
Happy birthday
HRMC community donation program
HRMC community donation program
Sewing warriors
Sewing warriors
Handing out food at SIU
Handing out food at SIU
We're going on a bear hunt
Carbondale schools fill food-gap amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale schools fill food-gap amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale schools fill food-gap amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale schools fill food-gap amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Food to-go
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.