Bald Knob Cross chooses new executive director

ALTO PASS — Bald Knob Cross of Peace Board of Directors announced this week that Jeffrey Isbell has been hired as their new executive director.

Isbell is a Southern Illinois native with deep ties to the region, according to a news release from the board. It called Isbell a gifted communicator who has years of experience in program development, fundraising, and building brand awareness. His love for God combined with his passion for Bald Knob Cross make him a perfect fit to build on the foundation established by the retiring Executive Director Teresa Gilbert, the board said.

Gilbert served as executive director six years and will mentor Isbell through June. Isbell was chosen unanimously by the Board of Directors, who are preparing to launch an ambitious strategic expansion initiative in the coming months, according to the release.

“I’m thrilled to take on this new position, but is seems a bit daunting,” Isbell said.