Bald Knob Cross chooses new executive director

ALTO PASS — Bald Knob Cross of Peace Board of Directors announced this week that Jeffrey Isbell has been hired as their new executive director.
Isbell is a Southern Illinois native with deep ties to the region, according to a news release from the board. It called Isbell a gifted communicator who has years of experience in program development, fundraising, and building brand awareness. His love for God combined with his passion for Bald Knob Cross make him a perfect fit to build on the foundation established by the retiring Executive Director Teresa Gilbert, the board said.
Gilbert served as executive director six years and will mentor Isbell through June. Isbell was chosen unanimously by the Board of Directors, who are preparing to launch an ambitious strategic expansion initiative in the coming months, according to the release.
“I’m thrilled to take on this new position, but is seems a bit daunting,” Isbell said.
Not only is he taking the reins in a new season of development and expansion, but the busy spring season at the cross is also on the horizon. The 85th annual Easter Sunrise Service will be at 6:30 a.m. April 4. Isbell said it will be live and in-person this year, with attention to safe social distancing and masks. The second Blessing of the Jeeps will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15, followed by the 29th annual Blessing of the Bikes from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 25.
“Spring is like a baptism by fire,” Isbell said.
Isbell said his love for Bald Knob Cross of Peace was established through Saturday drives with his family as a child. Those drives would often lead to the cross.
“Those trips as a kid embedded in me a love for Southern Illinois and the cross. It was 85 years ago this year that 250 people stood on this mountain and held that first Easter sunrise service. Probably more than 100,000 people over the years have attended Easter sunrise services. The cross has 30,000 annual visitors,” Isbell said.
Bald Knob Cross of Peace is situated in the Shawnee National Forest near the small town of Alto Pass, and is one of the oldest and largest crosses in the United States.
The cross was originally completed in 1963 with a restoration completed in 2010. The base of the cross is 1,034 feet above sea level and overlooks the Shawnee National Forest. The cross itself stands 111 feet tall and its arms extend 63 feet horizontally. It is visible for many miles.
"Jeffrey is a great fit for Bald Knob Cross," said Steve McKeown, who was elected chairperson of the board on Feb. 9. "We are confident he will be successful in building on the foundation which retiring executive director Teresa Gilbert has laid and enable the cross to more completely fulfill its mission to be a place where all people can unite to experience the presence of God."
“The cross is unique for everyone who encounters it. It is almost like a sanctuary,” Isbell said. “For me, it’s just an easy place to experience God’s presence.”
Bald Knob Cross of Peace is located at 3630 Bald Knob Road, near Alto Pass. The grounds of the cross are open from 8 a.m. to dusk every day for visitors. The welcome center is currently closed due to the weather. McKeown said it is expected to reopen Feb. 20. Hours are 10 a.m. to dusk Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to dusk Sunday.
To learn more about Bald Knob Cross of Peace, visit their website at www.baldknobcross.com or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/baldknobcross.
