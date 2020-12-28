Bald Knob Cross of Peace searching for new executive director

ALTO PASS — Bald Knob Cross of Peace Inc. is in search of a new executive director.

The nonprofit's board hired Teresa Gilbert as its first and only executive director in March 2015. Gilbert said she has enjoyed the job immensely, but wants to retire in order to spend more time with her grandchildren who live out of state.

Gilbert said her goal is to leave by the end of June, though that timeline is flexible. She intends to stay long enough to help whoever is selected as her replacement with the transition.

Steve McKeown, a board member who has been involved with the cross for years, said Gilbert “has been terrific” as a leader.

“I was on the board when we hired her,” he said. “She has really created the position.” McKeown said one of Gilbert’s many leadership strengths is her ability to recruit and organize faithful volunteers who staff the welcome center and various events.

It will be important for the person who follows her to have that same leadership ability, he said.

“Without our volunteer teams, we would not be able to function,” he said.