Bald Knob Cross to host Christian music festival

Members of Contemporary Christian Music group Sidewalk Prophets perform at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in October 2021.
Provided
Two days of Christian music will be offered in the shadow of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in July as part of the first “Unite at the Cross” music festival.
Saturday, July 16 will feature Contemporary Christian performers We Are Messengers as well as Katy Nichole, Apollo LTD, Torey D’Shaun and Lee Marie.
On Sunday, July 17’s Southern Gospel style performers include Jason Crabb, the Down East Boys, Kelly Crabb and the Bowling Sisters, The Chandlers and Adam Crabb.
“I can promise that you will not get this much talent in one place for $25 a day,” said Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
Isbell said Sunday’s Southern Gospel line-up is particularly interesting.
“There’s a great interest and great love for Southern Gospel. Personally, I’m especially stoked about Sunday,” he said.
WXAN-FM Station Manager Will Stephens said he was impressed with the line-up of Southern Gospel acts.
“The Cross is bringing some of the most recognizable names in Southern Gospel music to the region. I can’t think of many bigger names that they could have booked. They really have hit a grand slam,” he said, explaining that the slate is a mix of old and new in the genre.
Music fans line a hillside at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace for a music event in 2021.
Provided
Isbell explained it was a goal of the festival to offer a wide range of Christian music.
“We know that Southern Gospel might not be everybody’s cup of tea and Contemporary Christian Music is not everybody’s either, so by doing both over the course of a weekend, we hope to really provide something for the mass Christian audience,” he said. “It’s our mission to unite people to experience the presence of God; this is fully missional for us.”
Tickets for each day of the festival are sold separately.
The “Unite at the Cross” festival comes on the heels of the Cross’s first evening concert in many years, an Oct. 16 performance by popular CCM band Sidewalk Prophets.
Ticketing and information on the “Unite at the Cross” events is available at
www.uniteatthecross.com.
Photos: Easter Sunrise Service Bald Knob Cross
Worshipers arrive early Sunday morning in April 2015 as they gather for the Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross at Alto Pass.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A family sits together Sunday with the cross behind them for the Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass. Easter services began on Balk Knob in 1937 as a result of a discussion between Wayman Presley and Reverend W.H. Lirely.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The sun begins to rise Sunday morning for the Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross at Alto Pass.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
With the cross looming behind worshipers sat bundled up in chairs and on the ground Sunday morning for the Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass. Wayman Presley was instrumental in the construction of the cross on the bald. Ground breaking for the cross was held during the Easter service in 1959 and construction of the cross was completed in 1963.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Worshipers gathered Easter Sunday morning at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass for the 79th Easter sunrise service. Easter services began on Balk Knob in 1937 as a result of a discussion between Wayman Presley and Reverend W.H. Lirely. Presley was instrumental in the construction of the cross on the bald. Ground breaking for the cross was held during the Easter service in 1959 and construction of the cross was completed in 1963.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Danny Cash of the Rock and Roll Church gave the message Sunday at the Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass to a spectacular display.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The weather cooperated and treated everyone at the Easter sunrise service Sunday at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass to a spectacular display.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Paul Thompson of Marion opens the Easter sunrise service Sunday at the Bald Knob Cross by playing the bagpipes.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The sun begins to rise over the trees Sunday as D.W. Presley speaks at the beginning of the Easter sunrise service. He is the grandson of Wayman Presley who organized to have the cross constructed.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Worshipers gathered Easter Sunday morning at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass for the 79th Easter sunrise service. Easter services began on Balk Knob in 1937 as a result of a discussion between Wayman Presley and Reverend W.H. Lirely. Presley was instrumental in the construction of the cross on the bald. Ground breaking for the cross was held during the Easter service in 1959 and construction of the cross was completed in 1963.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Paul Thompson of Marion opens the Easter sunrise service Sunday at the Bald Knob Cross by playing the bagpipes.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
People arrive Sunday for sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross. Restoration of the cross that was built in 1963 commenced in 2009.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Worshipers gathered Easter Sunday morning at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass for the 79th Easter sunrise service. Easter services began on Balk Knob in 1937 as a result of a discussion between Wayman Presley and Reverend W.H. Lirely. Presley was instrumental in the construction of the cross on the bald. Ground breaking for the cross was held during the Easter service in 1959 and construction of the cross was completed in 1963.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Worshipers sat bundled up in chairs and on the ground Sunday for the Easter sunrise service.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass seen Easter morning, Sunday, April 5, 2015. According to a website for the cross it can be seen or 7500 square miles. The cross was constructed in 1963. Easter services have been held at the site before the construction of the cross starting in 1937.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Worshipers gathered Easter Sunday morning at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass for the 79th Easter sunrise service. Easter services began on Balk Knob in 1937 as a result of a discussion between Wayman Presley and Reverend W.H. Lirely. Presley was instrumental in the construction of the cross on the bald. Ground breaking for the cross was held during the Easter service in 1959 and construction of the cross was completed in 1963.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
John Price kneels and prays by the cross as people leave after the Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass Sunday, April 5, 2015. Price says that is a regular at the service and that his prayers at the cross are always answered. H remembers when it was first constructed and even wrote a term paper about it while in school.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
D.W. Presley was the first to speak Sunday at the Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross. He is the grandson of Wayman Presley who organized to have the cross constructed.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Men pray Sunday during the Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A person is silhouetted by the moon Sunday as they spread a blanket to sit on for the Easter sunrise service at the Bald Knob Cross at Alto Pass.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
