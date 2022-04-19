 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bald Knob Cross to host Christian music festival

  • 0
Sidewalk Prophets

Members of Contemporary Christian Music group Sidewalk Prophets perform at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in October 2021. 

Two days of Christian music will be offered in the shadow of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in July as part of the first “Unite at the Cross” music festival.

Saturday, July 16 will feature Contemporary Christian performers We Are Messengers as well as Katy Nichole, Apollo LTD, Torey D’Shaun and Lee Marie.

On Sunday, July 17’s Southern Gospel style performers include Jason Crabb, the Down East Boys, Kelly Crabb and the Bowling Sisters, The Chandlers and Adam Crabb.

“I can promise that you will not get this much talent in one place for $25 a day,” said Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

Isbell said Sunday’s Southern Gospel line-up is particularly interesting.

“There’s a great interest and great love for Southern Gospel. Personally, I’m especially stoked about Sunday,” he said.

WXAN-FM Station Manager Will Stephens said he was impressed with the line-up of Southern Gospel acts.

People are also reading…

“The Cross is bringing some of the most recognizable names in Southern Gospel music to the region. I can’t think of many bigger names that they could have booked. They really have hit a grand slam,” he said, explaining that the slate is a mix of old and new in the genre.

Bald Knob Cross Concert

Music fans line a hillside at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace for a music event in 2021.

Isbell explained it was a goal of the festival to offer a wide range of Christian music.

“We know that Southern Gospel might not be everybody’s cup of tea and Contemporary Christian Music is not everybody’s either, so by doing both over the course of a weekend, we hope to really provide something for the mass Christian audience,” he said. “It’s our mission to unite people to experience the presence of God; this is fully missional for us.”

Tickets for each day of the festival are sold separately.

The “Unite at the Cross” festival comes on the heels of the Cross’s first evening concert in many years, an Oct. 16 performance by popular CCM band Sidewalk Prophets.

Ticketing and information on the “Unite at the Cross” events is available at www.uniteatthecross.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sidewalk Prophets concert, new lights usher in 'bright future' for Bald Knob Cross

Sidewalk Prophets concert, new lights usher in 'bright future' for Bald Knob Cross

In a weekend of bright lights, Bald Knob Cross is hosting a concert by nationally-touring contemporary Christian group Sidewalk Prophets. The Saturday night concert will be held beneath the 111-foot-tall cross, now illuminated by new, state-of-the-art LED lighting. The executive director of the cross said it's the beginning of a "bright future" for the Union County attraction.

Watch Now: Related Video

UK man jailed after attacking neighbors with samurai sword

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News