Bald Knob Cross to host Christian music festival

Two days of Christian music will be offered in the shadow of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace in July as part of the first “Unite at the Cross” music festival.

Saturday, July 16 will feature Contemporary Christian performers We Are Messengers as well as Katy Nichole, Apollo LTD, Torey D’Shaun and Lee Marie.

On Sunday, July 17’s Southern Gospel style performers include Jason Crabb, the Down East Boys, Kelly Crabb and the Bowling Sisters, The Chandlers and Adam Crabb.

“I can promise that you will not get this much talent in one place for $25 a day,” said Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

Isbell said Sunday’s Southern Gospel line-up is particularly interesting.

“There’s a great interest and great love for Southern Gospel. Personally, I’m especially stoked about Sunday,” he said.

WXAN-FM Station Manager Will Stephens said he was impressed with the line-up of Southern Gospel acts.

“The Cross is bringing some of the most recognizable names in Southern Gospel music to the region. I can’t think of many bigger names that they could have booked. They really have hit a grand slam,” he said, explaining that the slate is a mix of old and new in the genre.

Isbell explained it was a goal of the festival to offer a wide range of Christian music.

“We know that Southern Gospel might not be everybody’s cup of tea and Contemporary Christian Music is not everybody’s either, so by doing both over the course of a weekend, we hope to really provide something for the mass Christian audience,” he said. “It’s our mission to unite people to experience the presence of God; this is fully missional for us.”

Tickets for each day of the festival are sold separately.

The “Unite at the Cross” festival comes on the heels of the Cross’s first evening concert in many years, an Oct. 16 performance by popular CCM band Sidewalk Prophets.

Ticketing and information on the “Unite at the Cross” events is available at www.uniteatthecross.com.

