Bald Knob: one of Southern Illinois' iconic places

Since 1963, the Bald Knob Cross of Peace has stood as a national symbol of faith, and has served as place for family gatherings and a spot for enjoying the region’s natural beauty.

Simply stated, Bald Knob Cross is a Southern Illinois icon.

“We average 30,000-plus visitors from all over America and across the globe, all coming to Alto Pass,” said Jeffrey Isbell, executive director of the not-for-profit monument.

Isbell calls the 111-foot-tall cross and its grounds “peaceful” and “majestic.”

“For the person that is struggling or just looking to get away or maybe someone who is looking to clear their mind, the Bald Knob Cross offers an abundance of hope and peace. Even for those who are not Christian, the cross offers so much,” he said.

Bald Knob – one of the highest points in the region – was initially suggested by Wayman Presley and Rev. W.H. Lirely as a site for a for a cross-denominational Easter service in the 1930s. The popularity of the annual service led to a plan to purchase the site and for construction of a cross.

“The intent at the beginning, however, was not tourism,” explained longtime volunteer D.W. Presley, grandson of co-founder Wayman Presley. “Easter sunrise service was held at Bald Knob for almost 25 years before the cross was completed. It was built as a symbol of faith and it was built to the size and stature so people could see it. It wasn’t intended to be a tourism destination, but it has become a place that people do come out to see in huge numbers.”

The cross was completed in 1963. Disagreements among board members and disrepair plagued the cross in the early 2000s, but by 2012, resolution and renovations were underway, including relighting of the darkened cross. Today, the future of the cross is bright.

“We are moving into a stage of expansion and development,” Isbell explained. “After years of financial instability, the planning and efforts of the last few years have really created a great foundation for our organization.”

He said planning is on-going for efforts to build a chapel as well as an amphitheater and courtyard around the base of the cross.

“These are all elements that Wayman Presley and the original founders of the cross envisioned and so we’re wanting to fulfill their vision. I think that’s really exciting,” he said.

Events beyond personal pilgrimages and the annual Easter Sunrise service – which drew more than 2000 worshipers this spring – are common. The annual Blessing of the Bikes and Blessing of the Jeeps, organized concerts and autumnal colors events all bring visitors to the site as well.

“There are so many different reasons we hear from people as to why they come to Bald Knob, but everyone seems to take a personal piece of ownership. That’s what makes it so special. The project always has been ground-breaking and it continues to bring people together,” Presley said.

The Bald Knob Cross of Peace – and more of the icons of our region – can be discovered in the Southern Illinois 100 online at www.thesouthern.com.

