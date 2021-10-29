Banterra Bank expands footprint, adds Utah loan facility

Marion-based Banterra Bank continues to grow in the western United States with the opening of a loan production office in Midvale, Utah.
The move follows the 2018 establishment of a loan production office focusing on machine tool financing in Tempe, Arizona. The Tempe location is now a Banterra Branch along with two other Arizona facilities.
The new office will focus on health care banking services, according to a company press release. Banterra now has nearly 40 locations and more than $2.4 billion in assets as well as about 500 employees.
