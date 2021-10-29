 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Banterra Bank expands footprint, adds Utah loan facility

  • 0
71261088

Marion-based Banterra Bank continues to grow in the western United States with the opening of a loan production office in Midvale, Utah.

The move follows the 2018 establishment of a loan production office focusing on machine tool financing in Tempe, Arizona. The Tempe location is now a Banterra Branch along with two other Arizona facilities.

The new office will focus on health care banking services, according to a company press release. Banterra now has nearly 40 locations and more than $2.4 billion in assets as well as about 500 employees.

PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us how to max out credit card rewards.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff defends decision to file Cuomo complaint

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News