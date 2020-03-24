Banterra Bank offers 60-day loan payment deferrals amid COVID-19 crisis

CARBONDALE — The reality of widespread closures and stay-at-home orders are starting to be felt throughout Illinois, especially in residents’ pocketbooks. Some local institutions are offering help.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-home order in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 closed many businesses in the state, expect those considered "essential." This has put a financial strain on many businesses and workers.

Banterra Bank sent a notice Monday announcing that it will be deferring many consumer loan payments for 60 days upon request. If customers choose to, they can have the bank defer personal loan payments, title loan payments and even mortgages for 60 days with no late fees. The release said if this is something a customer wants, they should call their relationship manager to begin the process.

The bank also announced it would delay for 30 days any repossessions and foreclosures on loans that were less than 30 days behind as of May 13.

"We know many of our customers have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus and just need some time to get through this tragedy," Jeff May, president of Banterra Bank, said in a news release. “Our relationship managers have also been empowered to support customers in other ways based on each unique situation."