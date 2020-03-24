Banterra Bank offers 60-day loan payment deferrals amid COVID-19 crisis

CARBONDALE — The reality of widespread closures and stay-at-home orders are starting to be felt throughout Illinois, especially in residents’ pocketbooks. Some local institutions are offering help.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-home order in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19 closed many businesses in the state, expect those considered "essential." This has put a financial strain on many businesses and workers.
Banterra Bank sent a notice Monday announcing that it will be deferring many consumer loan payments for 60 days upon request. If customers choose to, they can have the bank defer personal loan payments, title loan payments and even mortgages for 60 days with no late fees. The release said if this is something a customer wants, they should call their relationship manager to begin the process.
The bank also announced it would delay for 30 days any repossessions and foreclosures on loans that were less than 30 days behind as of May 13.
"We know many of our customers have been greatly impacted by the coronavirus and just need some time to get through this tragedy," Jeff May, president of Banterra Bank, said in a news release. “Our relationship managers have also been empowered to support customers in other ways based on each unique situation."
On Tuesday, May spoke with The Southern and said he and other leaders at Banterra had been working last week to try and find ways of helping consumers. He said the guidance that came Monday from bank regulators gave his team the information it needed to finalize the deferral plan. He also said it gave them tools to use in the future should the economic impact of the pandemic extend beyond 60 days.
May said making use of the deferment programs will not impact borrowers’ credit scores.
“They will not be considered past due,” he said of payments.
The bank is also encouraging some customers to take advantage of low interest rates — the U.S. Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates to encourage trading amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The bank says borrowers might consider refinancing mortgages to make a bit of good out of a lot of bad.
The bank also wanted businesses to know there are options for business assistance to get through the tough times. Owners should contact their Banterra relationship manager for more details.
Also aiming to help is the Southern Illinois University Small Business Development Center. It will hold several digital workshops this week through online meeting platform Zoom, as well as Facebook. A news release about the workshops said they will walk small business owners through the Small Business Administration Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
The Zoom event, which can be found at bit.ly/sbdazoom, is from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, and the Facebook event, at facebook.com/siusbdc, is from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. A news release announcing the events said Zoom events require prior registration.
The news release said that if a person wants more information but cannot attend a workshop, they should contact the Illinois SBDC at SIU Carbondale at 618-536-2424 or sbdc@siu.edu.
