Banterra donates $25k to Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois for computer lab in Marion

MARION — Banterra Bank is donating $25,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois to support the club’s new Marion facility.

The sponsorship includes naming rights for the news club’s computer lab, which will be called the Banterra Computer Lab.

The Marion facility is located at 2706 W. Main St. BGCSI is remodeling an old church building for their new club. This is their fifth site, and it is scheduled to open in June.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to be able to support Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois again in a significant way,” Jeff May, president of Banterra, said in a news release. “There was a tremendous need for a Boys and Girls Club in Marion, a city where Banterra has four branches as well as administrative offices. We want to do everything we can to support the communities where our customers and team members live and work.”

Banterra donated $35,000 to BGCSI in September 2020, making their donations to BGCSI $60,000 in less than a year.