Banterra donates $25k to Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois for computer lab in Marion

MARION — Banterra Bank is donating $25,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois to support the club’s new Marion facility.
The sponsorship includes naming rights for the news club’s computer lab, which will be called the Banterra Computer Lab.
The Marion facility is located at 2706 W. Main St. BGCSI is remodeling an old church building for their new club. This is their fifth site, and it is scheduled to open in June.
“We couldn’t be more pleased to be able to support Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois again in a significant way,” Jeff May, president of Banterra, said in a news release. “There was a tremendous need for a Boys and Girls Club in Marion, a city where Banterra has four branches as well as administrative offices. We want to do everything we can to support the communities where our customers and team members live and work.”
Banterra donated $35,000 to BGCSI in September 2020, making their donations to BGCSI $60,000 in less than a year.
“A partnership with Banterra means better outcomes for the youth of Southern Illinois and more specifically in Williamson County,” said Tina Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer. “This donation will help us impact more youth realize their full potential, with more opportunities and access, and we appreciate the support of our new facility in Marion.”
The new Marion facility will have a fine arts center with stage. An adjacent, large game room can be used for indoor recreation, a cafeteria and for fundraisers. Banterra is not the only corporate sponsor to receive room naming rights at the new facility. The Black Diamond Harley-Davidson is sponsoring the Black Diamond Teen Center, which offers a separate space for teen-aged club members.
The facility also offers four program rooms, three offices, a kitchen and outdoor features including a pavilion. Additional naming-right sponsorships are still available.
Banterra’s contribution is part of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois’s fundraising campaign of $400,000 for the new Marion facility, which includes $175,000 for renovations, $100,000 for operations and $125,000 for a building fund for phase two needs.
Banterra Bank supports a variety of charities through donations, promotions, volunteerism and fundraisers in their branches throughout the year. For information, call 866-BANTERRA (226-8377), or go to www.banterra.com.
BGCSI is a comprehensive youth development program for youth ages 5 to18 that emphasizes career and academic preparedness, character, good citizenship and healthy lifestyles. In addition to the new Marion location, the organization has four locations in Carbondale.
To volunteer or make a donation to BGCSI, visit bgcsi.org or call 618-457-8877.
