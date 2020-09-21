Banterra donates $35,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE — Banterra Bank presented a $35,000 donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois on Friday and is collecting additional donations at its branches through the end of September.
Jeff May, president of Banterra, said the bank had the opportunity to apply for a Targeted Impact Fund grant through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago that would benefit a charity organization that supports populations hardest hit by COVID-19, as well as racial equity disparities across the bank’s district.
“The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois offers thousands of young people in our communities the opportunity for a better future,” Jeff May, president of Banterra, said in a news release. “We want to make every effort to support the youth in the areas that we serve, as well as the growth of this organization, which will include a new facility in Marion coming in 2021.”
“I asked our marketing director, Jennifer Spence, to find a really good organization doing work in our area. She found Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois. They are a really good organization,” May said.
He met Tina Carpenter, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs, and found out that the club is expanding to Marion. Banterra has a presence in both communities, making it the perfect target for the bank’s donation, he said.
To receive Targeted Impact Funds, a bank must agree to provide a matching donation. The bank's application was approved. Banterra received $20,000 from the fund, and in turn, provided another $15,000, making the total donation $35,000.
Banterra also will accept donations to the club through the end of September at all branches. “We usually get a pretty good response at the branches when we ask for donations,” May said.
Carpenter said the funds will go toward general operating expenses, with the funding being used primarily for programming for youth, which includes staff and training. She said the club has adopted new ways of doing things because of the pandemic, and the funding will help. “It’s amazing how cleaning can be so costly,” she said.
The group is also working toward a new facility in Marion in 2021. Carpenter hopes to have more information by the end of this year.
“We are definitely excited,” she said.
This is the second time Banterra has received Targeted Impact Funds. The first round of funding was shared among food banks within the area of the bank’s footprint.
May said the bank has been donating to local organization throughout the COVID-19 event. Most of its efforts have supported area food banks. It regularly supports local charities throughout the year, he said.
"We try to find good organizations to share with, and Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois is a good organization. We need them out there working with youth in our communities,” May said. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to do it and look to do more with that organization.”
To make a donation to BGCSI, stop by a Banterra Bank location or visit bgcsi.org.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
