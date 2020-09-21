Banterra donates $35,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois

Banterra also will accept donations to the club through the end of September at all branches. “We usually get a pretty good response at the branches when we ask for donations,” May said.

Carpenter said the funds will go toward general operating expenses, with the funding being used primarily for programming for youth, which includes staff and training. She said the club has adopted new ways of doing things because of the pandemic, and the funding will help. “It’s amazing how cleaning can be so costly,” she said.

The group is also working toward a new facility in Marion in 2021. Carpenter hopes to have more information by the end of this year.

“We are definitely excited,” she said.

This is the second time Banterra has received Targeted Impact Funds. The first round of funding was shared among food banks within the area of the bank’s footprint.

May said the bank has been donating to local organization throughout the COVID-19 event. Most of its efforts have supported area food banks. It regularly supports local charities throughout the year, he said.