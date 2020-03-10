Barberis, Overstreet face off in GOP primary for Illinois Supreme Court Fifth District seat

Two Republicans who sit on the Fifth District Appellate Court — John B. Barberis Jr. and David K. Overstreet — are competing for their party’s nomination to represent Southern Illinois on the Illinois Supreme Court.
The seat opened up for a special election after Justice Lloyd Karmeier tendered notice in November that he plans to resign from his seat on the bench at year’s end. His term would not have been up until 2024, but Karmeier, 80, who represents the court's Fifth District, said he was ready to retire.
Barberis, of rural Madison County and Overstreet, of Mount Vernon, both point to their legal experiences and personal qualities in asking voters to pick them to move onto the general election, where the winner will face Appellate Court Judge Judy Cates, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Before he became a judge, Overstreet said he practiced law for 16 years, the last 12 of them in private practice in Mount Vernon. In 2007, he was appointed by Karmeier to fill an open at-large circuit judge seat in the Second Judicial Circuit. He then ran for that same seat the following year and won. In 2017, Karmeier assigned him to serve on the Fifth District Appellate Court. That court consists of seven judges, six of whom are elected, and one assigned. The following year, Overstreet ran for one of the open elected seats on the court and won.
“With these opportunities and experiences, I feel like I can best serve the public going forward on the Illinois Supreme Court,” Overstreet told The Southern Illinoisan this week. Overstreet said he admires the job that Karmeier has done on the Supreme Court representing Illinois’ southernmost district, and as chief judge, and hopes to carry on that legacy.
“I want to give back and continue serving the public and I believe I’ve got the experiences and the qualities to do that,” he said. Overstreet said that if elected, he would strive to provide fair and impartial rulings that uphold the constitution. He said he would also continue his work to improve the public's understanding of and access to the court system. That's especially important as more people are self-representing in civil cases because they can't afford to hire a lawyer, he said.
Barberis said that prior to becoming a judge, he practiced law in Madison County for 18 years, and owned his own practice for most of that time period. Between 1996 and 2010, he also served as a part-time assistant state’s attorney in the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. In 2014, he ran for a Madison County Circuit Court bench seat and came out the victor in a hotly contested, expensive race, “becoming only the second Republican in over 100 years to win a contested race in Madison County,” he said.
Two years later, he successfully sought an opening on the appellate court, beating Democrat Brad Bleyer of Williamson County in the general election. Barberis said he didn’t expect to be running again this soon, but couldn’t pass up the chance after Karmeier announced he was retiring, calling it a “once in a lifetime opportunity, most likely” to run for a seat on Illinois’ highest court.
Overstreet and Barberis have taken different approaches to campaigning. Overstreet has stressed his impartiality, and noted that the Illinois Judicial Code prohibits judicial candidates from committing or appearing to commit to take positions on cases that might come before them.
“My job as a judge now, and it would be my job as a Supreme Court justice, would be to follow our constitution and our law, so I can’t commit to how I would rule on an issue, even issues that I may have personal feelings about. As a judge, I’ve got to follow the law to the best of my ability.” Overstreet said that judges running for election in partisan races have to “walk a fine line.” Personally, he said he has always taken a more conservative approach to what he can or should say publicly, to avoid an appearance of bias to the extent possible.
Barberis said he’s also mindful of the rules and hasn’t broken them, while stressing his strong affinity for the Second Amendment. He said the primary reason he wanted to run was “to ensure the Supreme Court had at least one judge who was strong on the Second Amendment, who not only understood it intellectually and believes in it, but also who lives it.”
“I’ve been in and around guns my entire life, starting at a young age with my dad and grandfather, acquiring a passion for the shooting sports,” he said.
Barberis said that campaigning on his support for the Second Amendment is within the bounds of the Illinois Judicial Code because judges take an oath to uphold the state and U.S. Constitution, which includes the Second Amendment.
“I’m saying I’m not predisposed on any of those types of cases,” he said. For instance, Barberis, like Overstreet, declined to say whether he believes the Illinois Firearm Owner’s ID card is unconstitutional because that’s a question that could come before the Illinois Supreme Court.
“But what I am saying is that based on my understanding, appreciation and history, any laws that are challenged on the constitutionality that are intent on denying our Second Amendment rights would have to be very, very narrowly construed and argued very, very well to get past the scrutiny that I would put on it,” Barberis said.
Barberis said his opponent will say he also supports the Second Amendment, and he said he has no reason to doubt him.
“However, I know that I have a much stronger understanding and appreciation for the Second Amendment based on my history with and around guns and concealed carry,” he said. “I don’t believe David is a gun guy, if you will.”
In response, Overstreet said the “main job” of judges is to “uphold all of our constitutional rights, including the Second Amendment.”
Overstreet added that he shares Southern Illinois values, and was endorsed on Tuesday by the Illinois State Rifle Association. Illinois State Rifle Association Executive Director Richard Pearson said his organization rarely endorses in judicial primary races, but did so in this race because it wants to ensure that the Republican candidate who advances to the general election has the best chance of winning. Voters who are gun enthusiasts couldn’t go wrong with either candidate, he said. But Pearson said the organization endorsed Overstreet because it felt he would make a stronger candidate moving past the primary toward November.
Barberis, on the other hand, said he believes that he would be the tougher candidate against Cates. He noted that he was substantially outspent in his two previous judicial races but pulled off wins anyway. Barberis said his previous challenges were tougher than the ones that Overstreet faced, which he feels makes him more battle tested.
The general election race for this seat is likely to involve big money. Karmeier’s first election in 2004 was the most expensive judicial election in the country at the time.
With less than a week to go before the March 17 primary, both candidates have picked up endorsements. In addition to the nod he received from the Illinois State Rifle Association, Overstreet said he has been endorsed by former Sen. David Luechtefeld, R-Okawville, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, Sen. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, the State Police Lodge and Citizens for Life.
Barberis said he’s been endorsed by numerous “regular people” including gun range and gun shop owners. He’s also earned the support of the Republican members of the Madison County Board, and the Madison County Republic Party.
Overstreet also noted that he was rated “highly recommended” by the Illinois State Bar Association, and also received a “recommended” rating based on an association attorney poll. The bar association rated Barberis “not recommended” based on its evaluation, and he also received a “not recommended” rating from the separate attorney poll. Evaluation ratings are based on interviews with the candidates and other submitted materials, and represent the opinion of the Illinois State Bar Association. The poll ratings are the opinions of attorneys who chose to respond, and do not reflect the opinion of the association or all Illinois lawyers.
Barberis dismissed both ratings as lacking in objectivity and politically motivated. In the Metro East, he said, the Illinois State Bar Association ratings are used as a sword to give an advantage to Democrats. With his most recent evaluation, Barberis said that no one on the committee bothered to reach out to any of the references he was asked to provide. On a poll for a previous race, he said he received really low scores for health despite the fact that he’s in great physical condition, as well as judicial temperment, even though at that point he had not been a judge. “To me, the ISBA poll, it’s like asking the prisoners in a prison to vote on which guard they want to carry the key to their cells,” he said. He said he also received “not recommended” ratings in his prior two elections, but the public saw fit to elect him anyway.
Overstreet said he received top ratings from the Illinois State Bar Association in his prior two judicial races, in 2008 and 2018.
