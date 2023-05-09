COBDEN — Bill Bass of Bass Farms will team up with the University of Illinois Extension to host the first of four twilight meetings at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 15, at his farm.

Illinois Extension Educators Bronwyn Aly, Nathan Johanning and Katie Bell have partnered with area farmers over the past nine years to provide four evening “twilight meetings” to highlight diverse farming enterprises across Southern Illinois.

The Bass family has a long history in agriculture production, raising fruits and vegetables, livestock, and row crops in Southern Illinois for over 50 years. Operating as a diversified family farm, each production area encompasses about one-third of their total farming enterprise.

With a focus on providing fresh, high-quality produce directly to local consumers, Bass Farms’ main crops include strawberries, tomatoes, blueberries, blackberries and peppers, all grown on about 30 acres.

“Strawberry plasticulture means the strawberry plants grow on plastic,” Bass said. “Really and truly, the strawberries eat better than anything. That’s why we grow on plastic.”

They sell produce at local farmers’ markets and through their own farm stores. Their farm store is located on U.S. 51, near Cobden, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

They have a second farm shop in Marion. It is located across DeYoung Street from Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Bill, his wife Becky, his son Toby, and the grandkids help with the family farm in different capacities.

“Even though I grew up in town, I spent a lot of time on my best buddy’s farm because it seemed like a wonderful place to play, and I feel the same way today about our farm,” said Bass.

Bass will share lessons learned in the last 20 years of growing plasticulture strawberries and hydroponic greenhouse tomatoes. He will focus on production practices within his greenhouse structure and the plasticulture strawberry fields, including his experiences with variety selection, fertility and pest management.

Bass will also discuss why they invested in hydroponic greenhouse tomato production and how it has impacted the farm’s retail marketing strategy.

Anyone interested in learning more about the farm’s production and marketing in Southern Illinois is encouraged to capitalize on this on-farm learning and networking opportunity.

Bass Farms is located at Cobden School Road and U.S. 51 at Cobden. Participants will meet north of the farm stand at their greenhouse, located at the intersection of U.S. 51 and Cobden School Road.

There is no cost to attend this in-person program, but pre-registration is appreciated. To register online, visit go.illinois.edu/2023twilightseries. To register by phone, call 618-695-2441.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact Bronwyn Aly at baly@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your needs.

Directions to the farm:

From Carbondale, take new U.S. 51 south. Turn left (east) four miles south of the Makanda water tower, off of new U.S. 51. Participants should see the meeting sign and several high tunnel/greenhouse structures.

From Anna, take new U.S. 51 north from Illinois 146. Travel north for seven miles. Turn right (east) onto Bass Lane. You will see the meeting sign and several high tunnel/greenhouse structures.