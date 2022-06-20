'Beacon of Beauty': Carbondale getting five downtown murals

Five new murals are coming to downtown Carbondale this year and area residents are getting a say as to the design of the large-scale art projects.

Coordinated by Artspace 304, the area art council, the “2022 Welcome, Carbondale” initiative will bring murals with a community or regional theme to buildings facing main thoroughfares in the middle of town.

The city of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Carbondale as well as property owners, local businesses and private donors are collaborating with the organization on the $50,000 project.

Each mural is to “greet visitors and engage residents,” according to Artspace 304’s website. Chuck Benya, executive director of the organization said murals make communities better.

“Murals transform and help heal communities in very different ways,” he explained. “They spark conversations and have a positive impact in the way of building the community, bringing people in and helping neighborhoods become more community-oriented. They become a familiar beacon of beauty, a point of pride and a point of new beginnings.”

More than two dozen ideas from artists were submitted this spring. Those entries were whittled down by an artists’ jury to two possibilities for each location. Renderings of those projects are currently on display in the Carbondale Civic Center and are available online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JQZC3DJ where members of the public can vote for designs through 5 p.m., June 28.

So far, the process has been anonymous, with the names of the individual artists kept confidential.

“We want just the designs to speak for themselves and don’t want the reputation of the artists to enter into the selection process,” explained Steven Mitchell, economic development director for the City of Carbondale.

Mitchell said each of the building owners will have the final say on the mural chosen for their property’s wall, but the public vote results are expected to weigh heavily in the decisions. The selections will be unveiled during a reception at the Carbondale Civic Center June 29.

Benya said work on the murals should begin mid-summer and he expects the art to be complete this fall.

Artspace 304 President Marsha Ryan said she is excited about the murals.

“Art always has been a focus of this community so it is going to be lovely to art on the walls. I think it will make a difference in the way we see this place,” she said.

Mural locations include the eastern wall of Wallace Enterprises on East Main Street, the northern walls of the Julia Building and Horstman Cleaners and Furriers both on South University Avenue, the western wall of SI Pawn on West Walnut and the eastern wall of the Varsity Theater on South Illinois Avenue, which will face the new Southern Illinois Multimodal Station.

“We’re excited to participate in the mural program. It’s going to bring more visibility and a good community feeling to properties within Carbondale,” added Bruce Wallace, co-owner of one of the buildings included in the project.

The five murals will join existing murals in the city including those at Arnette’s Barbershop and Town Square Market. Other communities including Carterville, Herrin, Marion and Murphysboro have added or are creating murals on buildings in their downtown districts as well.

Benya said he hopes the project continues.

“This is just the first year. We want to move forward and continue to build relationships with businesses and building owners to put up more murals so that we can continue taking blank slates and turning them into something amazing and wonderful,” he said.

