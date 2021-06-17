'Do not approach,' authorities warn as they track bear sighted in Franklin County

Kyle Bacon, chief deputy for the sheriff’s office, was tasked with keeping tabs on the animal.

As of 1 p.m., Bacon said the most recent sighting of the bear came when a “motorist observed a bear on Rend City Road near the entrance to the Rend Lake Marina.”

There, a photo clearly identifies the bear as it is walking outside a farm field, in the foreground is a state park sign.

Franklin County Sheriff Dave Bartoni said Wednesday there was a confirmed sighting near the Waltonville area and an unconfirmed report the same day near Sesser.

Bartoni said Thursday there was a confirmed sighting on the west side of the Rend Lake dam.

Bartoni and Bacon expressed similar concerns.

“The concern here is it was close to recreation areas … and we wouldn’t want an issue in a recreation area,” Bacon said.

This is why deputies are keeping tabs on its location as best they can.

“The point was just to try to monitor it,” Bacon said. “We don’t want to have to harm the bear.”