Benton man held on weapons charge

A Benton man is in the Williamson County jail, accused of pointing a loaded firearm at another patron of Pirate Pete’s Sunday.
Robert J. Czuprynski, 58, reportedly was involved in an argument inside the business. Employees asked the customers involved in the disagreement to leave the building. In the parking lot, Czuprynski allegedly pointed the weapon at the other individual.
Czuprynski was cited for aggravated assault and was detained by Marion police officers without incident, who seized the firearm and ammunition. He is being held in the Williamson County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.
