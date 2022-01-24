Betty White Challenge bolsters donations to Southern Illinois animal shelters

A grassroots campaign to honor actress Betty White has benefited animal welfare organizations across the country, including those in Southern Illinois.

Simple social media posts with “#BettyWhiteChallenge” encouraged fans of the longtime actress and animal advocate to make contributions to local animal shelters and rescue operations in her honor on Jan. 17, which would have been her 100th birthday. She died Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

The campaign, which was planned before her death, became a way of honoring White.

In Southern Illinois, leaders of animal shelters say they have seen significant contributions from the campaign.

The challenge has generated more than $10,000 for St. Francis CARE, located between Carbondale and Murphysboro.

“It has been unbelievable,” St. Francis Care board president Diane Daugherty said. “We seemingly had people come out of nowhere to give five or ten dollars, but it all adds up to an incredible number.”

Daugherty said many who gave through the campaign were first-time donors to St. Francis CARE.

“I think people just love Betty White. Maybe they never had donated to a rescue before, but they felt moved to honor her,” Daugherty said.

At the Jackson County Humane Society, people not only made donations, but some stopped by the facility. Manager and Director Hailey Huart said the challenge not only brought in gifts, but also increased awareness of animal welfare organizations.

“We’ve definitely seen an influx of donations, more people sharing our social media posts and we’ve seen donations of supplies, too,” said Huart, who added gifts to her facility totaled more than $400.

Project Hope Humane Society in Metropolis has netted about $2,000 so far.

“We cannot thank her supporters enough,” Karly Parker, shelter manager and veterinary technician said. “I think it was a wonderful thing – sort of a Betty White Remembrance Day – and it was so generous and thoughtful because of her love of animals.”

She said the more than $2,000 in donations will make a difference.

“It keeps us going,” Parker said. “We’re a non-profit so we count on donations to continue to help these animals. This is huge for us.”

Michelle Richards, president of the Wayne County Humane Society, said the more than $400 donated to the organization will help directly care for a collection of 19 Chihuahuas that recently came to the shelter.

“If we didn’t have donations like this, we just couldn’t function,” she said.

All of the shelter leaders commented that the challenge was some of the easiest fundraising they have undertaken, only requiring them to share a few social media posts.

“Social media is about influence and I don’t think anybody had more positive influence than Betty White,” explained Tom Harness, owner of Harness Digital Marketing, a social media marketing company in Carterville. “This just speaks to how social media can be utilized for good. A hashtag is only as good as the person associated with it, and this shows how she was an incredible person.”

Daugherty said her organization continues to receive donations and each is a testament to White’s love for animals.

“I’m sure she is looking down from Heaven with a big smile on her face, knowing that she has made such a difference for all of us,” she said. “I don’t know who it was that came up with the Betty White Challenge, but on behalf of all of the animal rescues everywhere, thank you.”

According to Variety magazine, Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram – reported Friday that donations made through the two social media platforms using the hashtag topped more than $12.7 million. The figure does not include offline donations made directly to shelters.

