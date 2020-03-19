Bi-County Health Department confirms Williamson County COVID-19 case

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department on Thursday confirmed a Williamson County resident tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the department.

The individual is a woman in her 50s, the release states. She is in isolation at home and is doing well. She is thought to have been exposed to the virus through recent travel to another state. This is the first lab-confirmed positive for the virus in Williamson County, the release states.

Public health officials are investigating the case, speaking with individuals who the woman may have had contact with before being diagnosed. Public officials may place individuals on quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure. Individuals are asked to respond promptly if contacted by the health department.

Public health officials will not release more specific details about the individual due to privacy issues, according to the release.

Southern Illinois Healthcare on Wednesday sent an email and text message alert to its employees stating that it had confirmed the positive COVID-19 test in Williamson County. Jackson County Health Department on Wednesday also confirmed the first COVID-19 case there.