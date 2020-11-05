Bicyclist dies in Alexander County crash

According to a news release from Illinois State Police, David Coleson, 58, of Olive Branch, died after he was hit by a truck while he was riding a bicycle.

ISP said Coleson was riding a bicycle south on Illinois 3 at Airport Road just after 6 a.m. Thursday when Dennis Bigham, 54, of Olive Branch, who was driving south at the same spot, started to pass the bicycle. Coleson turned left into the path of Bigham's truck and Bigham was unable to avoid striking the bicycle, police said. Coleson died on the scene. Bigham was not injured.