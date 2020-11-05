Bicyclist dies in Alexander County crash

A 58-year-old man from Olive Branch died after his bicycle was hit by a truck Thursday morning on Illinois 3 in Alexander County.
According to a news release from Illinois State Police, David Coleson, 58, of Olive Branch, died after he was hit by a truck while he was riding a bicycle.
ISP said Coleson was riding a bicycle south on Illinois 3 at Airport Road just after 6 a.m. Thursday when Dennis Bigham, 54, of Olive Branch, who was driving south at the same spot, started to pass the bicycle. Coleson turned left into the path of Bigham's truck and Bigham was unable to avoid striking the bicycle, police said. Coleson died on the scene. Bigham was not injured.
ISP said the crash is still under investigation.
— The Southern
