Big Muddy Boy Scouts present new Lifetime Achievement Award

The Big Muddy District of the Boy Scouts of America introduced two new district awards to honor adult leaders who had dedicated much of their lives to scouting during its district dinner Jan. 22.

Big Muddy District made awards Jan. 22 after a delay of two years, due to the pandemic. The Life Time Achievement Award for 2022 would be presented to the inaugural winner, after whom it would be named, as well as 2020 and 2021 winners.

The requirements include: 20 years of cumulative service as an adult leader on the unit, district or council level and position-trained for their registered position. The nominee must have made significant contributions to Scouting at the unit, district or council levels. They must demonstrate Scout Spirit in their everyday life and in interactions with others. They must be a proven leader and have performed or be performing at a level above those expected of their registered position.

The inaugural winner of the award, Graham “Al” Morgan, far exceeded those requirements. He was a den leader in Pack 112 in 1983, Scoutmaster for Troop 114 from 1984 to 1994, and was an assistant scoutmaster for a 1989 National Jamboree Troop.

On the district level, Morgan served two years as a unit commissioner and was a member of the District Committee Camping Team starting in 1999. It was during this time that he oversaw the Pine Ridge Quartermaster Corps. From 2000 to 2018, he served as an assistant scoutmaster in Troop 114 and serves as a committee member for both Troop 66B and Troop 66G. He is a founding committee member of Troop 66G and serves as troop treasurer.

He received the Silver Beaver Award in 1990 in the Egyptian Council. He completed Wood Badge Training in 1994 and was given the Founders Award by the Anpetu We Lodge in 1995. He received Vigil Honors from the Order of the Arrow in 1991, with the name ‘One Who Serves,’ a name certainly fitting for this Scouter. In 2001, he was awarded the District Award of Merit in the former Kaskaskia District.

The 2020 winners of the Graham ‘Al’ Morgan Lifetime Achievement Award are Lewis and Judy Akers of Murphysboro. Over more than 30 years, they have redefined generations of Cub Scout Camps, Special Needs Scouting and Scouts BSA event within the district.

Lewis Akers has been active in Scouting for over 50 years. He has been Scoutmaster of Troop 114, Cubmaster for Pack 112 and is the committee chair for Pack 112 and an assistant scoutmaster for Troop 133.

He taught hundreds of young Scouts to handle a firearm at the Cub Scout gun range. It is also rumored that he was the designer and creator of the Pine Ridge Brand Iron that has become the symbol of Pine Ridge. He was a constant presence at every event from day camps to district hikes.

He received the District Award of Merit in 1990, the Silver Beaver Award in 1991 and completed his Wood Badge Training in 1996.

Judy is a name synonymous with Cub Scout Day Camp. No one knows exactly when she began directing the Cub Scout Day Camps in the district, but she has had the position very long time.

She also has been the driving force behind Crew 851 in Anna, a special needs Crew for residents of Choate Mental Health and Development Center. Since 1995, she has been committee chair for the unit, giving special needs Scouts opportunities unimaginable for years. She pushed and designed some of the first camps and outings for the Crew at Pine Ridge, and she bettered their lives in many ways. She has been an active member and leader in Pack 112 and Troop 114.

She received the District Award of Merit in 1996, the Silver Beaver Award in 2001 and completed her Wood Badge Training in 2002.

The 2021 Graham ‘Al’ Morgan Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Steve Buhman. He started his scouting career in 1996 when his son joined Pack 4 at St. Andrews Church in Murphysboro, one of the first Tiger Cub packs in the area. When that pack folded, they moved to Pack 112, where he helped the leaders with the program activities. When his son crossed over into Troop 4 in 2001, he became a Committee Member with the troop.

In 2003, Buhman was elected to the order of the Arrow and moved over to direct contact service and became an Assistant Scoutmaster, taking on the role of Scoutmaster in 2005. He received his OA Brotherhood in 2007.

In 2010, he volunteered to staff at the 2010 National Jamboree as a photographer for the Home Town News. He also staffed National Jamborees in 2013 and 2017.

In 2014, he retired as Scoutmaster and moved from direct contact service into the administrative role of Committee Chair for Troop 7004B, a position he still holds today. He received the Silver Beaver Award from the Greater St. Louis Area Council in 2018.

In 2020, Buhman became a founding member and committee chair for the new girls’ troop in Murphysboro, Troop 7004G. He serves the Big Muddy District as a unit commissioner, district committee member at large, and chairman of the public relations committee.

